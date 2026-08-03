NACCIMA has opened applications for a $150 million offshore financing facility to help Nigerian businesses expand with long-term loans

The fund targets companies in manufacturing, agriculture, energy, logistics, ICT and other key sectors, with loans starting from $10 million

To qualify, businesses must have at least three years of audited financial statements and belong to recognised private sector associations

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian businesses can now apply for a $150 million offshore financing facility launched by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to help companies expand operations across strategic sectors of the economy.

The association disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the funding programme, developed in partnership with Germany's banking group, ODDO BHF SE, will provide qualifying businesses with access to long-term financing at single-digit interest rates.

NACCIMA Opens Applications for $150 Million Fund to Boost Nigerian Businesses

Source: UGC

According to NACCIMA, applications are now open through a dedicated online portal unveiled during the Infrastructure Conference (INFRACON) 2026 in Abuja.

Funding targets key sectors

The financing initiative is designed to support businesses operating in manufacturing, agro-processing, energy, logistics, transportation, mineral beneficiation and information and communication technology (ICT).

NACCIMA stated that 20% of the fund has been earmarked for projects in Nigeria's digital economy, reflecting the growing importance of technology-driven enterprises.

Eligible companies can access financing starting from $10 million, with repayment periods extending to a minimum of 7.5 years, giving businesses sufficient time to execute large-scale expansion projects.

However, beneficiaries will be required to dedicate between 35% and 50% of the financing to purchasing approved machinery, equipment, technology and services from Europe. The remaining funds may be invested in Nigeria or other approved markets.

Eligibility requirements for applicants

Chairman of the Joint NACCIMA-ODDO BHF Working Group Committee, Waheed Olagunju, described the initiative as a strategic effort to connect qualified Nigerian businesses with long-term international funding.

He explained that the programme was structured to enable financially viable and environmentally compliant companies to secure capital for acquiring advanced European equipment and technology needed to grow their operations.

“The Joint NACCIMA–ODDO Committee has developed a rigorous framework that enables viable, ESG-compliant Nigerian enterprises to access capital, starting at a minimum of $10 million, to acquire the European machinery, equipment and technology needed to scale their operations,” Olagunju said.

To qualify, applicants must present at least three years of audited financial statements and demonstrate compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

NACCIMA Opens Applications for $150 Million Fund to Boost Nigerian Businesses

Source: UGC

Membership condition for access

NACCIMA also stated that applicants must be verified financial members of recognised organised private sector associations, including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), or NACCIMA itself.

The association said the financing programme forms part of its broader strategy to improve Nigerian businesses' access to long-term international capital, strengthen industrial capacity and enhance the competitiveness of local enterprises in regional and global markets.

Source: Legit.ng