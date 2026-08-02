A video from Peller's wedding captured content creator Nons Miraj sitting beside Gregory, the American donor who gifted the streamer $20,00 USD

In the footage, Nons Miraj was seen typing on Gregory's phone before returning it to him while glancing around to check if anyone had noticed

The clip quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments with their own theories about what the two were up to

A moment that was clearly meant to stay private has become one of the most-talked-about clips from Peller's wedding, and Nons Miraj is right at the centre of it.

In a video now circulating widely online, content creator Nons Miraj was filmed sitting beside Gregory, the American man who travelled to Nigeria specifically to attend the wedding and handed Peller a staggering $20,00 USD as a gift on the day.

Reactions trail moment Nons Miraj exchanged contacts with Gregory, man who gave Peller $20,000. Photo credit@peller089/@nonsmiraj

Source: Instagram

The two were seated together at the event, sharing a meal, when things got interesting.

Nons Miraj's party exchange trends

At a certain point in the recording, Nons Miraj could be seen actively typing on Gregory's phone. After she finished, she passed the device back to him, then quietly glanced over at the camera to check whether anyone had clocked what just happened between them. Once the phone changed hands, both of them went straight back to eating, carrying on as though nothing out of the ordinary had occurred.

Celebrities grace Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The casual composure from both of them did little to slow down the speculation online. Fans were quick to read between the lines, with many convinced a deal or exchange of contacts was quietly taking place at the table.

Here is the Instagram video of what happened between Nons Miraj and Peller's benefactor, Gregory, below:

Fans react to the clip

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@wapzy_zaza wrote:

"Imagine coming online to see something you thought was a secret, I will have you arrested"

@mrmoraks commented:

"As long as it's honest dealings, and not a drama that will bring Nigeria's name to disrepute, no problem"

@0j.teq said:

"Transaction going on lowkey, don't wait for screenshots"

@obenzoic_acid shared:

"Sorry what's the meaning of networking and connecting. Also why are they there if not for networking and show business. Abeg Una too de think negative for this red app"

@_____pnky reacted:

"See as she do like nothing happened "

@kristen_dawodu wrote:

"If e reach your turn, no exchange number"

Ashmushy and Nons Miraj celebrate their friendship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashmusy and Nons Miraj celebrated the growth of their friendship after many years of hustling together.

The social media influencers posted a video compilation showing them from when they were still struggling in the industry.

A video captured Ashmusy and Nons Miraj from the time they were young girls who used to trek the streets together before they upgraded to hopping public ‘danfo’ buses and using taxis.

Source: Legit.ng