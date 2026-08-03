The World Bank has invited eligible Nigerians to apply for its 2027 Africa Fellowship Programme, with a deadline of August 25, 2026

Successful fellows will work as consultants for six months at World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C., or a country office from January 2027

Applicants must be Sub-Saharan African nationals aged 32 or younger, currently enrolled in or having recently completed a PhD programme

The World Bank has opened applications for its 2027 Africa Fellowship Programme, giving young Nigerian researchers and recent doctoral graduates the chance to gain hands-on experience in global development work.

Fellows accepted into the programme will be engaged as consultants for six months, assigned to either the World Bank's Washington, D.C. headquarters or one of its country offices.

Their work will focus on projects tied to poverty reduction and shared economic growth.

Nigerians aged 32 or younger can apply for the World Bank's 2027 Africa Fellowship Programme Photo: World Bank

Source: Getty Images

Who Qualifies for the Programme

The World Bank set out five conditions that applicants must meet to be considered:

1. Nationality from a Sub-Saharan African country, including Nigeria.

2. Current enrolment in the final year of a PhD programme, or completion of a doctorate within the last three years.

3. Age of 32 years or younger as of January 1, 2027.

4. Strong written and spoken English.

5. Demonstrated quantitative and analytical ability.

How the Selection Process Works

The World Bank will run its selection in two stages.

A preliminary review of academic qualifications and areas of research focus will produce a shortlist.

From there, individual World Bank units will assess the shortlisted candidates and make their final picks.

Applicants who are not shortlisted will not receive direct communication from the bank.

What Fellows Will Work On

The six-month programme kicks off in January 2027.

During their placement, fellows are expected to take part in development research, assist with economic policy design, support institutional development efforts, and contribute to lending and operational assignments that touch on Africa's development priorities.

The World Bank noted that alumni of the fellowship have moved on to roles in governments, international organisations, think tanks, and universities.

The Sun reports interested Nigerians can submit their applications through the World Bank Group Africa Fellowship portal before the August 25, 2026 deadline.

Nigerians with strong analytical skills and recent PhDs can now apply Photo: :MStudioImages

Source: Facebook

The bank also called on qualified women to apply, citing its broader goal of deepening African expertise in development research and policymaking.

Application link

FG seeks another $1.2bn loan from World Bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has intensified efforts to secure a new $1.25 billion World Bank loan, with the facility expected to be approved in June 2026, close to Nigeria’s elections scheduled for 2027.

Punch reports that the proposed loan, titled Nigeria Actions for Investment and Jobs Acceleration, is the second-largest World Bank loan under the President Tinubu administration after the Reforms for Economic Stabilisation facility of $1.5bn, which was approved in June 2024.

The loan would total about N1.70 trillion (N1,361.4/$), indicating an increased dependence on foreign loans in the midst of reforms.

Source: Legit.ng