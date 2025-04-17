An emotional moment from Priscy and Juma Jux’s Nigerian traditional wedding day has made the rounds on social media

The mother of the bride, Iyabo Ojo, was captured on video praying for the bride Priscy on the morning of her big day

The touching display moved many fans to tears, with many of them praising Iyabo Ojo for doing a good job as a mother

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo had a beautiful moment with her daughter, Priscy, on her traditional wedding day.

On April 17, 2025, Priscy and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux finally got married the Nigerian way at a traditional wedding held in Lagos. However, on the morning of the big day, Iyabo Ojo made sure to pray for her daughter.

A series of videos made the rounds online showing the sweet moment Iyabo Ojo went to meet Priscy, where she was getting dressed to pray for her. The young bride went down on her knees to receive her mother’s prayers.

JP2025: Moment Priscy Knelt to Receive Iyabo Ojo’s Prayers on Wedding Day Moves Fans to Tears

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo was emotional as she praised Priscy for making her a proud mother. The actress then prayed for the couple’s union to be filled with happiness and numerous other blessings.

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo prays for Priscy on wedding day

The emotional moment Iyabo Ojo prayed for Priscy on the morning of her wedding day went viral on social media and it moved many fans to tears. A number of them expressed how moved they were by the display while others said amen to the prayers:

Toke_uthman said:

“🤭🤭I’m trying to hold my tears here 😍.”

Trendyworld1 wrote:

“The joy of every mother!!! Congratulations, iya iyawo.”

Emuoguro said:

“I love love this.”

Callmeennybillions said:

“Nigerians are happy ooooooooo. we are happy for you.”

Dewolafromisaleeko said:

“More like she’s my family 😂😂 cause I’m too gassed 🔥.”

Naijafabrichub said:

“With a very big smile on face, I’m saying a big Amen!!! As a single mum myself, I can understand how she feels, My daughter will make me proud too in Jesus name 🙏.”

Adams_sekinat said:

“Who’s cutting onions😥”

Onyekameniru said:

“Abeg who is cutting onions y am I so teary🥹may God bless this union forever Amen.”

Tbs_tolulope_beulah_samson said:

“I promise I am not crying 😩Amen🔥🔥congratulations mama 😍.”

Visages_ said:

“African mothers… they’ll still remind you not to come late😂.”

Iyabo Ojo prays for daughter Priscy on the morning of her wedding. Photos: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscy and Juma Jux's traditional wedding outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscy and her husband, Juma Jux finally debuted their traditional wedding outfit on social media.

In the photos which were shared on Instagram, Priscy and Juma Jux were seen looking regal in matching blue and orange outfits.

To show that they were now one, the groom, who is a Tanzanian musician, held his walking stick, which had its emblem designed to look like the map of Africa. He also rocked long traditional beads that fell close to his knees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng