Nigerian TikTok star, Peller, has shared behind-the-scenes details about the trending JP2025 wedding

The livestreamer disclosed how much he was charged for just two yards of asoebi fabric for his girlfriend, Jarvis

Peller’s disclosure happened during a TikTok live show, and after the video went viral, not many people were pleased with what he had to say

Nigerian TikTok star and JP2025 wedding guest, Habeeb Adelaja aka Peller, has shared how much he paid for Jarvis’ asoebi to Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding ceremony.

The JP2025 traditional wedding party took place on April 17, 2025, and it shut down social media as many celebrities stormed the place in their unique outfits made from the chosen asoebi fabric for the day, including Instagram influencer Papaya Ex, who attached the groom’s face to her chest.

In Nigerian culture, the asoebi is a fabric chosen for guests to wear to an occasion to show that they are part of the celebrant’s close circle. This tradition was also honoured as Priscy and Juma Jux got married the Nigerian way.

One of the celebrity guests at the occasion, Peller, took to social media to disclose how much he spent to buy the JP2025 asoebi for his girlfriend, Jarvis.

During a TikTok live show with Sandra Benede, Peller revealed that when they tried to buy the asoebi, they were told it had almost finished because they did not show interest early enough. However, they were given just two yards of fabric.

The livestreamer went on to reveal that despite it being just two yards, they were charged close to N300,000 for it. In his words:

“You know how much dem sell two yards sef? Just two yards oo, almost N300,000.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Peller names amount paid for JP2025 asoebi

Peller’s disclosure about the amount of money he paid for just two yards of JP2025 asoebi fabric was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Many netizens tackled the TikTok star and accused him of sharing too much information:

Olawale.ayoola.77 said:

“Another classless boy papaya twin brother.”

Ayomi___x wrote:

“Nobody! Absolutely nobody! Came out to say the price they bought asoebi for!!! I honestly feel ashamed for people who made this boy a celebrity! The only thing he knows how to do is talk!!! He will soon come out to say the style he gives his babe. Ewwwww.”

Maiden_hair said:

“Who ask you now ??? This boy talks too much 🤦🏽‍♀️”

Trendyshoesnbags said:

“Never have I found him funny..never.”

Big_sosho1 said:

“Javis deserves a more mature guy who can protect her…”

Endoxia_ said:

“This guy and the tap that is leaking in my bathroom.. no difference.”

Fabulosgloria wrote:

“You see why you shouldn’t invite a certain type of people to your event?”

Michel_cute26 said:

“Whoever gave him invite will be regretting now.”

Opeyemi.akins said:

“You see why it’s not good to involve small children in anything 😂.”

Adetoun_mo wrote:

“Honestly, nobody asked.”

Ritajohnson___ said:

“This guy talks too much! Haba.”

Iyabo Ojo reacts asKamo shows money he 'took' from JP25

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor Akinyoola Ayoola, aka Kamo State, showed off the large amount of money he took home from the JP2025 wedding.

Priscy and Juma Jux got traditionally married in Lagos, Nigeria, and many guests stormed the party venue with their lovely outfits. However, some of them also stormed out of the venue richer than when they arrived, and one of them is comic actor and skitmaker, Kamo State.

After the actor showed the stacks of money he took home from the party, the bride's mum Iyabo Ojo reacted.

