VDM in a fresh video shared an update he heard about Nedu Wazobia and his management's plan against him

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman had called out Nedu Wazobia for alleged scholarship fraud

VDM in a new video disclosed those whom Nedu Wazobia allegedly defrauded have also reached out to him

More drama appears to be on the way between social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM) and on-air personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobia.

This comes as VDM in a new video recently shared an update he heard on how Nedu and his management were planning to take legal actions against him over his fraud accusation against the OAP.

VDM to submt petition against Nedu. Credit: verydarkblackman/neduofficial

Source: Instagram

Recall that VDM while calling out Nedu shared how a United Kingdom-based man and Nedu connected, where he informed the OAP that he was into charity which provides scholarships.

VDM shared how Nedu agreed to work with the NGO as well becoming the face of the programme to help Nigerian youths in the country access the scholarship.

However, things turned unpleasant after Nedu was asked to give an account of N85 million fund provided to him for a gala event in Nigeria.

Nedu Wazobia to give account of funds from NGO. Credit: neduofficial

Source: Instagram

VDM shares update

The critic in a video shared disclosed the NGO that accused Nedu of defrauding them has contacted him.

VDM also shared a clip of a white woman giving a press briefing that detailed the NGO dealings with Nedu while calling on the OAP to account and provide receipts of how he spent the funds given to him.

The critic also disclosed that a petition has been filed against Nedu.

Sharing the video, VDM wrote in a caption,

"I heard Nedu and his management wants to take me to court anyways before then,the people that claimed he d3fr@ud3d them using NGO have sent their press briefing."

Watch VDM's new video including his evidence against Nedu

Reactions trail VDM's new video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

sulucious said:

"Good for you because you keep putting your nose where you’re not supposed to."

Mohoflagos_ reacted:

"VDM I feel you’re doing too much, I always support you but atm you need to free this guy, everyone one in this country is into fraud. He’s not worse than our politicians. You don’t need to frustrate him or make him go depressed before you understand you’re now doing too much."

powerchibueze commented:

"I just pray you get what you want….you don enter that guy many many times."

micheal_cenk said:

"But if Nedu indeed scam this pple , why would he still drag vdm to court?"

eminefohsunday reacted:

"Well, this is getting interesting. They should account for everything they paid for according to the contract. Nigerians think all these white people don't make sense. When you say you need 5m for something you must use it for that thing. Don't come back later to speak English."

VDM exposes how Nedu treated influential man

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the critic continued to drag Nedu after he featured on his podcast.

VDM alleged that Nedu works with lies on his Honest Bunch podcast and Deeone was not his target after he alleged that he was gay.

He also exposed how Nedu allegedly treated an influential person despite all that he did for him.

