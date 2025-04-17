Verydarkman has reacted to Sultan of Sokoto's comment in a viral clip about social media in a new video

The online critic shared different reasons to back his opinion that the advantages of social media outweigh its disadvantages

Verydarkman in the video also described the Sultan of Sokoto's comment about social media as offensive to people like him

Popular critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman or VDM, has addressed the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar III's comment about social media.

Recall that the Sultan of Sokoto, in a viral video, described social media as a “terrorist organisation," urging security agencies to address its dangers.

The prominent traditional leader criticised social media for spreading false narratives that can destabilise society.

“Social media is a terrorist organisation. What they do; somebody will sit down in his comfort zone and formulate stories, and you will discover that it is not true,” the Sultan stated.

VDM addresses Sultan of Sokoto

The social media critic in a new video directed to the Sultan described his comment about social media as offensive to people like him who have been using the platform good.

VDM listed how he had used social media to fight injustice, stressing that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages.

"With all due respect do the Sultan of Sokoto it is really offensive to my likes that you would call social media a terrorist organization,as a first class king and a father you should do more research on social media anyways now that I am certain that you watch and use social media I have a message for you to pass across to the authorities,God bless you sir," he said.

The video of VDM addressing the Sultan of Sokoto below:

Reactions as VDM replies Sultan of Sokoto

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed VDM's video as many threw their weight behind him.

ValTheRaider wrote:

"Social media is the only way the masses can express their feelings."

thelegacy25 said:

"I no even know wetin to talk.......See wetin our 1st class king dey call social media...Na wa o."

Shegelee005 said:

"what's century are we please."

NuelEliboy wrote:

"Of to say Nigeria Judiciary dey work. I for suit this man for this allegation. He should proof to the world how social media is a terrorist organisation. I pity his followers Shay."

Joshua311162039 said:

"E reach sultan own, vdm dey calm talk but if na pastor now him for don abuse am tire. God will judge you all for taking Christianity for granted. Though I love vdm anyway."

chibuike_n68033 said:

"Una wey still no understand what is going on never see anything yet, una think say na social media talk, continue to talk in social media they continue to do their things."

TonykumT commented:

"Who told him that fake news are posted on social media? That means he uses social media and he is labelling it a terrorist organisation."

VDM drags Daddy Freeze

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's alleged fraud and deportation saga after it went viral online.

The clergy had lost his bid to appeal against the ruling of a tribunal in the UK that ordered his deportation over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.

He also dragged Daddy Freeze for not being truthful about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. He gave the media personality an unprintable name.

