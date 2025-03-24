VeryDarkMan has again buzzed the internet after his conversation between with a Nigerian lady on TikTok

The social media critic who has been in China for a while now went live on TikTok to have a chat with his fans

However, his exchange with an Abuja-based lady, who is also a lawyer, soon caught the attention of many social media users

Social media users watched in awe as a conversation between VeryDarkBlack man, whose real name is Vincent martins Otse and one of his fans on TikTok made its way online.

VDM has successfully made a name for himself in the online space and even has a fan base called, ratel gang. By virtue of this, anything he does seems to attract tons of attention from members of the online community.

The social media critic had gone on TikTok as usual and invited one of his fans to join his life. Apparently, they spoke about many things and seemed to connect, but a part of their conversation made its way online.

VDM tells lady on TikTok to send him her number. Credit: @verydarkblackman

The lady has introduced herself as an Abuja-based lawyer, to which VDM responded in excitement.

He later asked her to invite him over to her house whenever she had issues with her camerae and asked her to send her address and her phone number.

He also mentioned that he will be "helping" her with 'other things'. The said lady could not stop blushing, leaving Nigerians with an impression that she had fancied his request.

Excited lady to send VDM her house address. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Some have said that they enjoy their vibe and that both parties match, while others have hailed VDM for being a 'sharp' guy.

Watch the viral video here:

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan once again made headlines over the reaction of a female fan who joined his TikTok live.

A video made the rounds showing the moment a lady could not hold back her excitement after VDM allowed her to join him on TikTok.

The viral clip raised a series of comments from netizens, with some of them showing concerns for the woman’s husband.

VDM's chat with TikTok lady trends

Read some reactions below:

@okm_herbal said:

"She's cute and she's glowing. Body no be wood, veedeeeheem wants to rattle! 😂."

@aj_umoh said:

"The ratel cartel 🔥For this life as a man, just get money and fame."

@prince092512 said:

"Bad guy 😂❤️."

@savan_231 said:

"Them match."

Lady accuses VDM of flaunting 'fake' bank transfer

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady called out Vincent Martins Otse, widely known as VDM, over something she claimed that he did.

In a video which has now caught the attention of many online users, the said lady accused Verydarkman of showing off a fake bank transfer.

The lady attached the evidence of the clip and called the activist names, as many await his response. VDM shared a video where he explained that he had reconnected with his old schoolmate. They had a conversation on WhatsApp, and the activist asked what he would need to live a better life, and that was where the drama began.

