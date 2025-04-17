A popular businesswoman, Ololade Abuta, has shared a sweet post about Iyabo Ojo’s gracious personality

The lady went online and shared the beautiful story of how Iyabo Ojo earned the title of being her godmother

According to her, it began 20 years ago, and ever since then, Iyabo Ojo has continued to mother her to date

Nigerian media personality and CEO Ololade Abuta honoured Iyabo Ojo, the Iya Iyawo of the day, with a sweet post.

Lolade went online to share why she has always referred to Iyabo Ojo as her godmother. According to her, it began 20 years ago, when Iyabo Ojo showered her with motherly love, protection, care, and support.

Lolade Adebuta gives Iyabo Ojo her flowers in fresh post. Credit: @ololadeadebuta_gracias

Source: Instagram

Lolade noted that Iyabo Ojo will fight for her in public but gently scold her privately. She said the woman may have just two biological children, but she’s a mother to several other souls out there.

In her words:

"I have quite a number god fathers, but here comes the only person that is allowed to be addressed as my god mother😍, the hotest mama iyawo in the universe ✨️ 💖 labake olododo herself 🥰, my very own god mother, the mother that has been mothering sooooo many people despite having just 2 biological children, she is not perfect just like every human, but she won my heart 20 years ago when she showed me genuine love without knowing what I will become in the future."

"When I hear things like " how can people be referring to Iyabo ojo as your god mother, I always tell them she earned that title because she protected me like a mother will do, I remember those days, when she will fight for me and @toyin_abraham in public and then call us to order privately 😅 she will be like."

"Lolade if you find trouble I no go put mouth again oo " meanwhile when anyone just says "lolade did this, before the person lands she go don begin support me 😅😃 without even hearing the full story, she go defend me tire 😅😅 those are attributes of a mother, I no sabi do social media love but no matter what I become in life, She will always be addressed as my god mother 😍,"

See her post below:

How fans reacted to Lolade's post

Read some reactions below:

@officiallammylicious said:

"I know that’s right LOLA, she was nice to me too because of you 😍 I remember her house in Omole she had so many people who she caters for like their real Mom."

@amb.eksontemidayo said:

"You made me so emotional 😢. 😢 right now with this epistle..... Thank you for being appreciative, not everyone would do this !!!! Queen mother is my twin in heart,mind and being 😍. God bless you sis ❤ 💗. I love you 😍 ❤ 💗 😘."

@hardenikeh24 said:

"Queen mother that mothered their mama❤️ we love you Iy s*xy tiwa🙌 Ayo na akale lagbara olorun🙏🏻."

@mz_ini_ire said:

"Queen Mother” isn’t just a name, it’s a whole presence. It embodies leadership, wisdom, nurturance, and deep-rooted strength. Someone who doesn’t just rule but raises, protects, and guides 💯."

@rukayatrasheedyusuf said:

"You will know her fight on social media is not to pull crowd. It's just her nature to stand up for others. God bless every mother that looks out for other people's children without anything in return."

@duchess_emjay said:

"Yes ooo, I can’t stop congratulating Queen mother, bcs am going through what she has passed through and I know some day, people will rejoice with me like this lagbara Olorun."

@kemmyclassic_79 said:

"I can imagine how emotional she will 2moro even from tonight seeing people trouping in for her. God bless your good heart my IYsexy 😍."

@juxpriscyplus said:

"Multidimensional Queen. Every good thing,deserved.🙌🔥👏."

