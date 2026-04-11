Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Tinubu over fuel price comparisons with other African countries, saying it ignored Nigeria’s hardship

Through aide Phrank Shaibu, he said Nigerians faced higher economic pressure despite lower petrol prices

He argued that income and cost of living showed Nigerians were worse off economically under current conditions

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over remarks comparing Nigeria’s fuel prices with those of other African countries, arguing that such comparisons do not reflect the real economic hardship faced by citizens.

Atiku spoke in a statement issued in Abuja through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Atiku Reacts After Tinubu Compared Cost of Fuel In Kenya with Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Atiku said Nigerians are under greater financial pressure despite lower petrol prices relative to some neighbouring countries.

The response followed comments by President Bola Tinubu during a visit to Bayelsa State, where he referenced fuel prices in countries such as Kenya while urging Nigerians to acknowledge government efforts in stabilising costs.

Economic realities misrepresented, says Atiku

Atiku argued that focusing solely on fuel pricing provides a distorted picture of economic wellbeing, stressing that broader indicators such as income levels and cost of living must be considered.

“It is both curious and troubling that the President would isolate fuel prices as a metric of economic comfort while ignoring the far more critical indicators of purchasing power, income levels, and cost of living,” he said.

He added that Nigeria’s economic conditions make living standards more difficult compared to countries referenced in the President’s remarks.

“This selective reasoning betrays either a fundamental misunderstanding of economic realities or a deliberate attempt to deflect from policy failures,” he stated.

Comparison with Kenya’s income levels

The former Vice President further compared income and living standards between Nigeria and Kenya, arguing that Nigerians face greater financial strain.

“More alarming is the collapse in earning power. Kenya’s GDP per capita is nearly double that of Nigeria, and a minimum wage earner in Nairobi takes home the equivalent of about ₦170,000—more than twice Nigeria’s ₦70,000,” he said.

“In effect, while a Kenyan earns more and pays more, a Nigerian earns far less and is forced to survive under crushing economic pressure. This is the reality the President chose to ignore.”

Criticism of wage structure and economic policy

Atiku also questioned Nigeria’s wage framework, arguing that it does not reflect current economic realities or adequately support citizens.

He stressed that affordability should be measured by the balance between earnings and expenses, not isolated price comparisons.

“The implication is clear: affordability is not defined by price alone, but by the relationship between income and expenditure. On this measure, Nigerians have never had it worse,” he said.

Atiku calls for empathetic leadership

The former Vice President expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of empathy in government communication regarding economic hardship.

“It is, therefore, deeply disappointing that at a time when citizens expect empathy, clarity, and decisive leadership, the President has chosen the path of statistical convenience.

“A government that relies on selective comparisons while its citizens grapple with rising poverty, inflation, and declining living standards risks appearing not only out of touch, but indifferent,” he added.

Source: Legit.ng