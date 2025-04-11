Iyabo Ojo held a special occasion on April 10 for mothers in celebration of her daughter’s upcoming wedding

Recall that the actress was recently spotted praying fervently as gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori ministered at the event

In a new video captured at the occasion, one of the guests spoke about the actress in the most touching manner

Iyabo Ojo's Mother's Night has been making the rounds on social media, as the events of the night became a hot topic.

Recall that the sweet woman was seen praying fervently at her special occasion organised as a night of worship, in anticipation of her daughter, Priscilla's Nigerian wedding to Juma Jux.

As the night progressed, attendees were asked to speak kind words about the actress, and as they did, one stood out.

It was the speech of a woman who said she had owed Iyabo Ojo the sum of N200k for over 20 years. According to her, at the time, she had just got robbed and ran to the ace actress for help.

Iyabo Ojo gave her goods worth N200k, but she sold them on credit and was never able to repay the debt. The woman, however, appreciated Iyabo Ojo for never looking down on her and spoke powerful words of prayer.

Recall that the Nigerian actress had the attention of many online amid preparations for her daughter’s wedding in Nigeria. Iyabo Ojo hosted a couple of her friends and colleagues for a praise and celebration night tagged Mother's Night.

Videos online captured various heartwarming moments, including the beautiful performance of gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori.

The event has ignited several reactions from social media users who are in full anticipation of Juma Jux's Nigerian wedding to influencer Priscilla Ojo.

Reactions to lady's speech at Iyabo Ojo's event

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

@posh_glam01 said:

"Those prayers hit. God bless and keep Queen Mother and her Children 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

@omosexy1415 said:

"The caption 🔥🔥❤️. QM always supports her friends."

@kikiwealth15 said:

"See me watching those video nd crying😢😢Congratulations @iyaboojofespris ma."

@dianepearl_empire1 said:

"Just be good to people."

@itz_ninuola said:

"See good things people are saying about her while she’s alive 😍 if you dnt love this woman then you are cursed."

@emiratly said:

"What you say and do to others today, they won’t forget- only the ungrateful ones would see no big deal in the mountains you move for them, when life eventually favors them."

