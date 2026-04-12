German side Union Berlin have made history with the appointment of women’s team coach Marie-Louise Eta to lead their men’s side

Eta, a former German U23 player, takes over as Union Berlin currently sit in 11th position on the table

The former Werder Bremen player replaces Steffen Baumgart, who left the club following their defeat to Heidenheim on Saturday, April 11

Union Berlin has, for the second consecutive season, made history by appointing Marie-Louise Eta as interim head coach of their men’s team.

The German club took the bold decision following the departure of Steffen Baumgart on Saturday, April 11.

Eta becomes the first woman to lead a men’s side in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

Union Berlin appoints Marie-Louise Eta as coach of the men's team for the rest of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season. Photo by: Matthias Koch/picture.

Source: Getty Images

Union Berlin make an official announcement

Union Berlin confirmed that Marie-Louise Eta will guide the team through the decisive final stretch of the season as they battle to retain their top-flight status.

According to Sky Sports, Horst Heldt, Union’s director of men’s football, said the decision to hand Eta control comes after a disappointing second half of the season under former manager Baumgart.

Heldt added that the club is hoping for a fresh start under the former Germany U23 player. He said:

“Our situation remains precarious. The performances shown in recent weeks do not give us confidence that we can turn things around with the current set-up. We have therefore decided to make a fresh start.”

The former Werder Bremen player previously worked with the club’s U19 side and is also expected to coach the women’s senior team next summer, per BBC.

Eta reacts to the appointment

Speaking after her appointment, Eta vowed to turn the club’s fortunes around as they sit in the relegation play-off spot.

The 34-year-old said she is determined to pull the team together and secure maximum points in the remaining matches:

“Given the points gap in the lower half of the table, our place in the Bundesliga is not yet secure,” she said.

“I am delighted the club has entrusted me with this challenging task. One of Union’s strengths has always been, and remains, the ability to pull together in such situations.

“I am convinced that we will secure the crucial points.”

Bundesliga side Union Berlin appoints Marie-Louise Eta in a historic move as they battle to escape the play-off spot. Photo by: Matthias Koch/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Eta, who won the Women's Champions League in 2010 with Turbine Potsdam, has been working as Union Berlin's U19 manager since July 2025.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng compiled the reactions of football fans across the globe. Read them below:

@BraKay_A said:

"If she does a good job, it opens doors for female coaches to take up men’s coaching jobs."

@only1rebelgod wrote:

"I think the club should let her manage the team for an entire season. It will be an impressive feat for a woman, and it may just redefine how male teams are managed."

@OnwuzirikeP2 added:

"Historic moment for football regardless of the circumstances, Marie-Louise Eta just broke a barrier that’s stood for over 60 years of Bundesliga history 🙌."

John Utaka appointed coach

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles striker John Utaka has been appointed head coach of the ASPTT Montpellier women's team.

The 43-year-old Nigerian star, who won the Ligue 1 title with Montpellier during the 2011–2012 season, returns to the city where he became a fan favourite.

Source: Legit.ng