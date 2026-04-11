Juliana Olayode reacted to Tobi Makinde’s recent interview about his relationship with Funke Akindele

Makinde, in the interview, explained how social media often fuels false narratives

While he shared insights about their relationship, Juliana’s response on social media also drew attention

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode has reacted after fellow actor Tobi Makinde addressed speculations about his relationship with filmmaker Funke Akindele.

In a recent BBC interview, Makinde clarified that his bond with Akindele remains strong despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

Tobi Makinde addresses tension with Funke Akindele, Juliana Olayode reacts Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @julianaolayode, @tobimakinde

Source: Instagram

He explained that social media often fuels unfounded narratives, linking people to controversies that do not exist.

Speaking on why Akindele was absent from his wedding late last year, Makinde revealed she was occupied with promoting her movie at the time.

He added that personal growth and progression sometimes change the dynamics of relationships, but such changes should not be mistaken for a fallout.

The actor and producer emphasised that he is open to working with Akindele anytime.

Makinde later shared clips from the interview on his Instagram page, sparking reactions from colleagues, including Juliana Olayode. The actress commented playfully, writing,

“Baba see as you fresh.”

Interestingly, Olayode did not directly address his remarks about Akindele, perhaps out of respect for the filmmaker.

See her comment below:

Juliana Olayode reacts after Tobi Makinde addresses alleged tension with Funke Akindele. Credit: @tobimakinde, @juiliainolayode

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tobi Makinde, who played her personal assistant in Jenifa’s Diary, came under scrutiny over a viral video of them at an event.

The two actors formed a strong bond after appearing in the popular series, where Makinde played Akindele’s loyal aide.

In a 2024 interview, Makinde described Akindele as his mentor and said he aspired to be like her.

However, that narrative now appears to be in question after a video of the two surfaced at Timini’s film premiere.

In the clip, they were seen standing a few feet apart but did not exchange pleasantries. At some point, Akindele appeared to look in Makinde’s direction, yet there was no visible interaction between them.

How Funke Akindele, Makinde's alleged rift started

Speculation about a possible fallout began a few months ago when Akindele was promoting her project Behind the Scenes, and Makinde did not publicly promote it online.

Similarly, during Makinde’s wedding a few weeks ago, Akindele was not in attendance and did not share a public congratulatory message.

Fans of the two movie stars were divided over the viral video. Some suggested they might have greeted each other off-camera when no one was watching.

Others noted that not sharing promotional materials online does not necessarily mean they are no longer on good terms.

Tobi Makinde shares how Portable inspired him

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, Makinde stated that singer Portable had inspired him for his role in A Tribe Called Judah. He also opened up on how some people perceived him while he was growing his hair for the role and how he responded to those who asked him questions.

Though he played the character of a rascal in the movie, Tobi disclosed that his personality is entirely different from that in real life.

Source: Legit.ng