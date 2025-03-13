It's a proud mummy moment for Iyabo Ojo as she witnesses her daughter, Priscilla's 24th birthday

The outspoken social media enthusiast and filmmaker shared a post to celebrate her daughter's new age

Iyabo Ojo shared what it feels like to be a mother to the beautiful influencer, igniting showers of birthday blessings from fans

Iyabo Ojo is celebrating her beautiful daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to the joy of her fans. The Nollywood movie star went online to share gorgeous photos of her daughter, Priscy, who turned 24 years old on March 13, 2025.

The actress, who has a new movie coming up later this month, warmed the hearts of many social media users with her endearing post.

Iyabo Ojo's only daughter, Priscy turns 24. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo's birthday message to Priscy

The actress shared a post where she spoke highly of her daughter. She called her by her Muslim name, Hadiza, and expressed how incredibly proud of her she was. Ojo also said motherly prayers to set the tone of the day.

Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"Happy 24th birthday to my amazing daughter, Queen Hadiza. @its.priscy On your special day, I want to pray for your continued happiness and God's abundant blessings. May your life & your new home be filled with joy, love, and success beyond your wildest dreams!"

"You've made me incredibly proud, and I know God will continue to guide and bless you. Your future children will bring you even more joy and pride. Here's to an incredible year ahead! I love you more than words can express, my darling. God bless your new age!"

Fans shower Priscy Ojo with blessings on her 24th birthday. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

See her post below:

Fans, celebs celebrate Priscilla Ojo's 24th birthday

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mama_mobetto said:

"Happy birthday beautiful daughter."

@faithiawilliams said:

"Happy birthday priscy 🎉🎂."

@olayeenkadairo said:

"Happy birthday 🎂 to a beautiful woman of substance. 🎉🎊. May this new age be blessed. Here’s to a fab day and many more gracious years to come. 😘💕Enjoy today Queen Hadiza."

@symplysino said:

"Happy birthday sweetheart 🎂🎉 You’re the luckiest girl ever, you got yourself a supportive and loving mother.. congratulations and may God continue to bless you and your home 🎂."

@anjysworldprd said:

"Happy birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️May you always be happy baby."

@morolagold said:

"Happy birthday to Mrs. Mkambala, I wish you more fruitful years ahead 😍😍."

@emiolajanet said:

"Almighty God will grant you all-around success, joy, wealth, greater accomplishment, sound health, peace and abundant prosperity in the name of Jesus.happy birthday Priscilla ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @its.priscy @iyaboojofespris."

@rolek_interior said:

"Happy birthday prisy baby... latest iyawo... more beautiful years ahead ijn."

@tubyunic said:

"Happy birthday to you deary. Llnp. God bless everything that's yours 🥳🎊."

Iyabo Ojo thanks Priscy for making her proud

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was in the news for appreciating her daughter, Priscilla.

In an emotional video, the movie star thanked God for her two kids and specially thanked Priscy for making her proud with her actions.

Iyabo Ojo’s video stirred mixed reactions, with some joining her to celebrate and others making snide comments.

Source: Legit.ng