Consumers in seven northern states face planned power outages from April 9 to May 22, 2026

NISO highlights upgrades to enhance grid reliability and overall energy delivery across affected regions

Collaborations aim to minimise disruption during outages while seeking long-term improvements in Nigeria's power infrastructure

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Electricity consumers in Plateau, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, and Yobe states are preparing for several weeks of disrupted power supply.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has announced a planned outage on the critical Jos–Gombe 330kV transmission line, set to run from April 9 to May 22, 2026.

Seven states are to be in a prolonged outage for weeks as TCN sends alerts. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Weekly outage schedule and scope

The disruption will occur every Thursday to Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., throughout the period. This schedule affects millions of households and businesses across the seven northern states, many of which already grapple with inconsistent electricity.

In its public notice, NISO explained that the outage is essential for installing Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) fibre optic infrastructure along the Jos–Gombe transmission corridor. This upgrade forms part of broader efforts to modernise Nigeria’s national grid and address long-standing infrastructure challenges.

Why the upgrade matters

The project aims to enhance key grid operations by improving:

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Telecommunications capabilities

Once completed, the OPGW installation is expected to deliver significant benefits, including stronger real-time monitoring, faster fault detection, better load balancing, and overall improved energy delivery across the region. It will also strengthen the telecommunications backbone necessary for modern power system operations.

NISO emphasised that these enhancements will lead to:

Improved quality and reliability of electricity supply

Enhanced grid coordination and load management

Quicker restoration after faults

Greater system stability and reduced disturbances

Better integration of generation and load data

Alternative supply and limitations

During the outage windows, supply to affected areas will continue through available 132kV transmission lines.

However, due to inherent network constraints and limited capacity on these backup routes, consumers should anticipate reduced power availability and possible service limitations.

NISO acknowledged the challenges, noting that redundancy and capacity issues in Nigeria’s transmission network often cause disruptions during major upgrades.

Despite this, the operator stressed that the temporary inconvenience paves the way for long-term gains in grid intelligence and operational efficiency.

Collaborative efforts to minimise impact

The agency is collaborating closely with stakeholders, including Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Yola Electricity Distribution Company, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

According to a report by the Punch, efforts focus on managing outages across feeders, distribution substations, and customer clusters within the stipulated timeframe.

NISO appealed for public understanding: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to deliver a more reliable and efficient power supply to the affected states.”

Broader context in Nigeria’s power sector

This development underscores persistent issues in Nigeria’s power transmission infrastructure.

Frequent grid instability, system collapses, and limited visibility have long plagued the sector.

Upgrades like fibre optics, SCADA, and advanced energy management systems are increasingly vital as the country seeks to expand generation capacity and improve delivery, particularly in underserved North-East regions.

Power outages loom in seven states as Nigerians prepare for linger outages. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

While the outages represent short-term hardship for residents already facing electricity challenges, successful completion of the Jos–Gombe upgrade could mark a meaningful step toward a more resilient and responsive national grid.

For now, affected consumers are advised to plan accordingly and explore alternative power sources during the specified windows.

Communities to be affected by planned 3-day outages

Legit.ng earlier reported that Customers of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have been informed of a planned power outage scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The outage will run from 9 am to 6 pm to allow contractors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out essential maintenance and upgrade works.

According to the notice issued on Sunday, the temporary interruption is necessary to facilitate technical work on the electricity network.

Source: Legit.ng