FG partners with Fidelity Bank to unveil N500,000 YEIDEP Grant for Nigerians

Nigeria launches YEIDEP, offering grants up to ₦500,000 to combat youth unemployment and foster entrepreneurship

The programme aims to create over 20 million jobs by 2026 through training and support in vital sectors

Eligibility includes Nigerians aged 18-50, prioritising those interested in agriculture and sustainable business development

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with Fidelity Bank, has unveiled the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), offering young Nigerians a lifeline through grants of up to ₦500,000 (with some beneficiaries receiving from ₦50,000).

This initiative tackles youth unemployment, poverty, and insecurity by turning ambitious young people into entrepreneurs and job creators.

President Bola Tinubu's government boosts youth empowerment with N500,000 YEIDEP Grant. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Applications are open for Batch B, targeting Nigerians ready to build sustainable businesses, especially in high-impact sectors like agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

Why YEIDEP matters now

Nigeria’s youth unemployment crisis continues to fuel economic stagnation and social challenges.

YEIDEP directly addresses this by providing not just one-off funding, but a comprehensive pathway to enterprise development and long-term success.

With an ambitious target to generate over 20 million direct jobs, particularly in agriculture-related sectors, by 2026, the programme equips participants with startup capital, training, mentorship, and access to cooperatives.

It aims to reduce restiveness and radicalisation by creating stable livelihoods and fostering national security through economic inclusion.

For young Nigerians with viable ideas, YEIDEP offers the financial boost and structured support needed to move from concept to profitable venture, contributing to personal growth and broader national development.

Who can apply? Eligibility criteria

Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 50 years.

Must possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

Demonstrate a clear interest in business, with priority for agriculture and related value chains.

Open (or already have) a dedicated YEIDEP account with Fidelity Bank (or other partner banks), ensuring the registered phone number matches exactly.

Applicants must complete registration through official channels and may need to visit a Fidelity Bank branch for account opening and KYC if required.

Key benefits of the YEIDEP programme

Non-repayable grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000 to support business startup or expansion.

Enterprise development services, including training, mentorship, and capacity-building to improve business success rates.

Access to specialised schemes such as the Youth Farmers’ Cooperative Scheme, Tech4Jobs, Waste2Wealth Project, and others like Food4All and Skills2Job.

Opportunities for networking, market access, and long-term sustainability support.

Beyond cash, participants gain tools to enhance productivity, create jobs, and build resilient enterprises that withstand economic pressures.

Simple steps to apply

Confirm you meet the eligibility requirements. Open a YEIDEP account with Fidelity Bank (online via their platform or at any branch). Register on the official YEIDEP portal and provide accurate details, including your NIN and matching phone number. Submit your application with any required documentation.

For full details and to begin your application, visit the official Fidelity Bank YEIDEP page: https://www.fidelitybank.ng/fidelity-yeidep/

Don’t miss this opportunity. YEIDEP represents a rare chance for Nigerian youths to access government-backed funding and expertise to transform their futures.

Act quickly, avoid multiple registrations (as warned by authorities), and ensure all information is accurate for smooth processing.

Nigerian government speeds up youth employment via YEIDEP grants. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

Experts say the programme is more than financial support—it’s a bold step toward a more prosperous, stable, and empowered Nigeria driven by its young population. Apply today and take control of your economic destiny.

FG expands ₦75,000 cash transfer to 15 million homes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has intensified efforts to cushion the economic impact of fuel subsidy removal with the rollout of the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, a nationwide initiative targeting 15 million vulnerable households.

Under the scheme, each eligible household is set to receive a total of ₦75,000, disbursed in three tranches of ₦25,000.

The programme is designed to provide immediate financial relief while helping low-income families navigate rising living costs.

Source: Legit.ng