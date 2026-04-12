Atlanta 1996 Olympics star Emmanuel Babayaro has spoken about NFF’s pursuit of foreign-born players

Brentford defender Michael Kayode is one of those players who is high on the NFF’s list of players

The versatile defender has yet to commit to Nigeria and prefers to represent the Italian national team

Atlanta 1996 Olympics star Emmanuel Babayaro has shared his thoughts about the Nigeria Football Federation’s efforts to get foreign-born players to switch international allegiance.

The NFF has made this one of their primary objectives to improve the Super Eagles by targeting players born and or trained outside Nigeria, particularly Europe.

Emmanuel Babayaro warns NFF over pursuit of Michael Kayode. Photo by Luca Amedeo Bizzarri.

Source: Getty Images

There have been multiple examples recently, including Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong.

All switched their international allegiance, having represented European countries at youth levels and have had fantastic careers with the Nigerian national team.

Other examples include Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Maduka Okoye, Felix Agu, and Calvin Bassey, amongst others, who are core to the team.

Many others have declined the offer from the NFF and stuck to choosing their foreign countries, and this includes Carney Chukwuemeka, Folarin Balogun and others.

Eberechi Eze, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are also examples of players in this regard, all of whom chose to play for the Three Lions of England.

The NFF have many others on their sights at the moment, including Michael Kayode and Honest Ahanor, both of whom are eligible to represent Italy.

Babayaro warns NFF over foreign players

Nigeria's Atlanta 1996 Olympics winner Emmanuel Babayaro has warned the Nigeria Football Federation that it stands no chance with many foreign players.

Babayaro noted that the first instinct of these players would be to play for the European countries and would only choose Nigeria if it didn't work out.

Not all of them would be Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong, both of whom chose to represent Nigeria early in their careers, adding that Nigeria should develop its own talents.

“We need to pay more attention to production. A lot of these players, their first instinct is that they would rather be with their adopted countries, the places where they think the football is bigger, he told Athlst Podcast.

“So more often than not, them coming back to say they are going to play for Nigeria is as a result of missing out on selection in their adopted countries. That means us taking the leftovers.”

Nigeria-eligible stars Michael Kayode and Honest Ahanor played for Italy U21. Photo by Luca Amedeo Bizzarri.

Source: Getty Images

Kayode and Ahanor have shown a strong preference to play for Italy, with the Brentford star accepting Italy U21 call-up over considering Nigeria’s switch.

The Azzurri have moved quickly to secure the future of the Atalanta star, granting him citizenship when he turned 18 and calling him up for the Little Blues, as noted by FIGC.

NFF uncertain over Kayode

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF is receiving mixed signals over Kayode, as reports conflict with each other over his stance between Italy and Nigeria.

Some reports noted that he is open to representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while other reports claimed that he is only focused on playing for Italy.

Source: Legit.ng