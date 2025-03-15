Gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun has shared an adorable video of her and her husband with Bishop David Oyedepo

The video showed the newly wedded couple on their knees as Bishop Oyedepo laid his hands on them in prayers

Tope Alabi was also spotted in a picture with the couple and Bishop David Oyedepo, stirring sweet comments from fans

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi’s daughter Ayomikun’s wedding has continued to trend days after the event as a new clip of the newly wedded couple with Bishop David Oyedepo of Faith Tabernacle aka Winners Chapel have emerged on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ayomikun, who is also a gospel singer like her mum, got married to her man, Oluwole, at a private ceremony.

Tope Alabi's daughter, husband kneel before Oyedepo. Credit: ayomikunalabi

Source: Instagram

Their attempt to keep the loved-up event away from the public failed as the union did not stay under the radar for long before clips began surfacing online.

A clip showed Nollywood star Funke Akindele was one of those who turned up for Tope Alabi to celebrate with her.

In the footage shared via Funke Akindele's official social media handle, she looked stunning in the Magenta coloured Aso-Ebi, with her purse, gele, shoes and make-up oozing nothing short of elegance.

Tope Alabi's daughter, husband with Oyedepo

A few days after her lavish wedding, Ayomikun and her husband had the opportunity to meet with Bishop David Oyedepo.

Ayomikun shared a video of the revered clergyman laying hands on her and her husband's head as they knelt before him in prayers.

In a reaction, Tope Alabi's daughter appreciated Biship Oyedepo for his blessings, advice and love shown towards her and her husband.

Tope Alabi's daughter shares video of her with Oyedepo. Credit: ayomikunalabi

Source: Instagram

"A marriage that God has gone ahead of ☺️❤️Thank you Jesus and thank you grandpa for the blessings, advices and love shown towards us❤️ we love you sir," she wrote in a caption.

Watch video as Bishop Oyedepo prays for Tope Alabi's daughter and husband:

Fans react as Oyedepo prays for couple

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many wished Ayomikun and her husband well. Read the comments below:

tinulicious_foods wrote:

"I'm so happy for you. Ayo ti Wole awon Bantale sugbon Ayo shi ku ninu ile awon Alabi."

hyrishtheebigdeal said:

"Best friends forever in Jesus name."

the_tomiwa_samson wrote:

"CHRIST IS THE ANCHOR OF THIS HOME AND ON THE SOLID ROCK IT SHALL STAND! Congratulations sis mii."

_victoria_ope said:

"your home is blessed already... congratulations my fav."

apostleanjolamichael01 said:

"A Big Congratulations to you both. Your home is blessed."

akinbanjoayomide wrote:

"Congratulations sis ... Your Home is blessed in Jesus Name ."

Tope Alabi releases tribute song for Oyedepo

Legit.ng previously reported that the gospel singer and her daughter dropped a joint tribute song for Bishop Oyedepo.

Tope Alabi also shared a short skit featuring her daughter telling the story of Bishop Oyedepo.

The song and video were released to mark the 70th birthday of the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

