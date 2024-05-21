Renowned Nigerian clergyman Bishop David Oyedepo recently made some unpopular revelations about his church and why it is prosperous

During a recent sermon, Bishop Oyedepo shared why the Living Faith Church is super successful and prosperous compared to other churches

He revealed that the church's humanitarian missions have insignificantly impacted the growth of the Living Faith Tabernacle and its global recognition

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, recently revealed why his ministry is a successful global force.

Oyedepo's Living Faith Church is one of Nigeria's biggest Christian congregations, boasting over 20 million members worldwide.

During a sermon, Bishop David Oyedepo recently revealed why the Winner's Chapel is super-successful. Photo credit: @davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

During a recent church service, the famous Nigerian clergyman explained to his congregation why the Living Faith Church is so successful and prosperous.

Pastor Oyedepo revealed that the years of investing in humanitarian purposes are the secret behind the church's growth and global acceptance.

Oyedepo talks about Liberia, Sierra-Leone

The clergyman shared that his church had always given aid to countries in Africa that needed help and support since the early 1990s.

He shared how his church sent aid to Liberia during its civil war, the same as Sierra Leone. He noted that after the Landslide in Sierra Leone, the Living Faith Church was one of the first to send aid to the country, despite its previous commitments during the civil war.

The bishop also revealed that the Living Faith Church was one of the organisations that gave Lagos the most aid during the Ikeja Bomb blast in 2002.

Watch the clip below:

Comments trail Bishop Oyedepo's revelation

Here are some of the comments that trailed Oyedepo's revelation:

@vivian__idu:

"Reality that the world don't want to know about this church."

@empresspowei:

"We don’t announce it… Grace keeps showing."

@antonyx001:

"What will you say about the Catholic Church. The whole Winners does not even give up to half of what the Catholic church in Germany gives yearly. Let me just keep mute."

@lobajewelries:

"Have a heart of giving."

@tommy_standard:

"I nor see those wen dey criticise churches for dis comment oo, as una nor like beta tin so."

@steve_chuks__:

"See as the comment small … people don’t like positivity for real."

@doctor_gospel:

"Some ignorant folks who will never say anything good about the body of Christ won't see this and spread it to their fellow unbelievers."

@arcartist_simeon:

"This kain news no dey go far, but if it's to bash pastors or church. Everywhere go full. Very ignorant generation."

Female pilot celebrates flying Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female pilot had revealed she flew Bishop David Oyedepo.

Funmi Makinde, a graduate of Covenant University, took to X to announce her feat with pictures. According to Funmi, flying the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide was the highest highlight of her full circle moment.

Funmi shared a picture taken with Oyedepo in 2014 and another taken recently. She attributed her flight achievement to God's grace in her life.

Source: Legit.ng