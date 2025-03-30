Businessman Obi Cubana has continued to receive gifts from his friends ahead of his 50th birthday

Recently, Obi Cubana shared a video showing the number of vehicles he received ahead of his big day

The gifts come after the businessman had previously received 50 rams and 50 tricycles ahead of his birthday

Popular businessman and socialite, Obi Cubana, is set to have a grand birthday party as expensive gifts continue to pour in.

Obi Cubana, who will clock 50 in 2025, recently received another extravagant birthday gift.

Obi Cubana drives one of the 50 vehicles he received as birthday gifts. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

The businessman in a video showed off 50 brand-new vehicles he received as gifts. A look showed that each of the vehicles also had Obi Cubana's name printed on them.

Sharing details about the gift, Obi Cubana wrote in a caption,

"50 for 50!! The biggest EVER!!! When @jubriloflagos came to Abuja earlier this week and whispered to me that our brand, CIG motors have small package for me for my 50th birthday, that will Empower the youth in Nigeria, little did I suspect that it was of this magnitude!!!! 50 BRAND new vehicles for empowerment!! Thank you chairman Diana Cheng, we are moving bigger!!!"

Recall that Obi Cubana had previously received 50 rams and 50 tricycles ahead of his upcoming 50th birthday on April 12.

Legit.ng also reported that the businessman shared how he travelled to the east and met new sets of gifts, including rams, coolers and 50 Bibles. The billionaire expressed his joy, adding that he's happy to be winning 50 souls for Christ.

Obi Cubana expresses gratitude as he receives gifs ahead of his 50th birthday. Credit: obicubana.

Source: Instagram

Watch video of 50 vehicles Obi Cubana received ahead of his 50th birthday:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's birthday gifts

Several netizens, including celebrities, flooded the businessman's Instagram page to hail him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

betrofurniture said:

"Extraordinary God’s Grace has been with you Obi. Congratulations."

lush_eby reacted:

"The GRACE that follows you is incomprehensible God is massively with you OBINNA IYIEGBU."

adaakaeze said:

"God's special Son. The grace upon your head is supernatural. 50 for 50. Okpataozueora Odogwu Nwanne m. Great grace o o o o."

iamanyidons reacted:

"The great okpataozuora @50 will surely be a blessing to so many souls and God keep you for us isee."

leonphotographyng wrote:

"E choooookooooo."

therayztv said:

"#Okpataozuora no be casual title o, E get why More wins Baba."

bblondondesigner said:

"@obi_cubana my brother congratulations 🎉 once again, the good deed you did is coming back to you."

vivianlam_glamour wrote:

"Levels This 50 ga Adikwa kpokpo. Where’s my invite fes big bro?"

deeutensilsng said:

"Odogwu for a reason you're a confirm blessing Boss."

Obi Cubana gorgeously celebrates his 49th birthday

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence.

The businessman and socialite turned to his social media page to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year.

The father of four left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore.

