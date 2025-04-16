Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday is still getting the attention of fans and netizens with new scenes surfacing online

A video recently made its way online, showing when one guest tried to spray the billionaire naira notes after his friends used dollars on him

Obi Cubana’s reaction to the unexpected incident and the rules around naria note caught the attention of many online

Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana's 50th birthday is still the talk of the town, as new videos from the occasion show off different interesting situations that occurred on that day.

Recall that nightlife entrepreneur and millionaire Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, celebrated his 50th birthday with a spectacular celebration on April 12 in Abuja.

Legit.ng reported that the ceremony attracted bigwigs from around the world who came together to celebrate their great man.

A video from the occasion recently surfaced online, depicting the moment an attendee attempted to spray billionaire notes after most of his friends did so with dollars and pounds.

Obi Cubana was on stage, dancing with his wife and children, when naira notes suddenly flooded the air. He instantly came from where he was to warn the individual against doing so.

Legitng previously reported that Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, a close associate to Obi Cubana, was detented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Following that, online users dug up old clips of celebrities, including Obi Cubana making money rain in public.

The father of five boys was spotted in a viral video spraying dollars at a wedding ceremony.

There were claims that the popular businessman, who happens to be the former boss of Cubana Chiefpriest only sprays dollars and not naira at events, making many of his supporters breathe a sigh of relief.

Recall that the EFCC filed a three-count charge against Cubana Chiefpriest, who was accused of abusing the naira. The celebrity barman was arraigned on Wednesday, April 17 2024, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Netizens react to the naira moment from Obi Cubana’s party

chucks_josh said:

"Omoh see a whole AY turn bouncer for birthday party. Wallahi money get levels."

riwalowkee said:

"He already warned his whole family not to move a muscle when it’s Naira flying. You could see his son nodding in disapproval once he realized it was Naira in the air…"

tim_bliz007 said:

"Is it a most to find fault in everything…now jobless people, broke people and hungry belle people will start complaining and commenting. Trying to judge a billionaire, hm God abeg."

dir__chimichris said:

"Una no go fit see reason to dislike this man @obi_cubana make Una keep trying whom God don bless no man can curse."

emmynihechi said:

"It's not fear of Efcc.... It's respect for the law governing Naira."

Obi Cubana disciplines son

Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana received a considerable amount of admiration online after a video emerged showing how he addressed his son's behaviour towards presidential contender Peter Obi.

The incident took place during Cubana's 50th birthday celebration in Abuja, attended by a slew of celebrities, politicians, and other notable persons.

In a viral video, Cubana is seen standing by his son, who remained seated while Peter Obi approached to greet them, and what followed after that caught the attention of many online.

