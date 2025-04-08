Nigerian social media commentator Radiogad made headlines after he shared a private conversation with Cubana Chiefpriest

Recall that Hellen Ati, who is alleged to be Cubana Chiefpriest’s baby mama, has repeatedly called him out for allegedly neglecting their child, Pascal

After Radiogad interfered in the matter, Cubana Chiefpriest swiftly sent him a direct message on Instagram to warn him

The drama involving Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, and Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, has escalated after the social media commentator interfered.

Recall that Radiogad had earlier made a video blasting Cubana CP to take care of his alleged child with the Kenyan woman.

On sighting his video, Cubana CP raced to Radiogad’s Instagram direct messages, sending a lengthy message to him—which later resulted in a stretched back-and-forth exchange.

The celebrity hurled insulting words at Radiogad, adding that he had crossed the line. He stated that he would make an example of him for attempting to taint his image.

Further speaking, Cubana CP denied claims concerning Hellen Ati’s son, asserting that her first child looks exactly like her second.

Cubana CP wrote in the DM:

"You just crossed the line, you feel my name is good enough for you to chase clout with & tarnish. You just signed your own end warrant. Same way you blackmail your gay associates you wanna bring it to my side. If you so much believe the nonsense you are saying put the ba pards on a plane and bring them to Nigeria."

"You want me to send money to someone who cannot trace herself to meeting me. Because you know I'm rich so you feel I'm stupid. If you ever get to my level of wealth you will understand what it means to protect your wealth and above all family. Mark this date I must get you down. How much is child support or you think I have anything to lose here if really this child is mine."

"You guys should come to Nigeria and grab the wealth why want to get it from far. You are so sure of your partner I'm waiting for you guys here to come prove I'm the father of the child and also prove all the ruly. sh that has been said about my person. Till then just watch back I go use you set example."

CP sparks reactions with threat messages to Radiogad

Read some reactions below:

@____cretia_x said:

"This is the beginning of your downfall, get ready for a massive blow that you won't be a able to recover from. Desperation would only lead to bizarre and unfortunate circumstances. Reply me at your own risk."

@nmachi001 said:

"Radiogad, if truly you are not using the woman to chase clout, then put her and her child in plane, let them come down here. As least, you can help them with that part."

@chef_dulcet said:

"Cp no really busy like that cuz what all these typing ??🤣 Meanwhile,if Helen was Just accusing and blackmailing you,a man of your caliber,are you not supposed to take Actions against her or something?? You can deny the child all you want but don’t say you don’t know HELEN.z'

@jonahnet said:

"CP has made a mistake by replying this Lady she is just a blackmailer period. All this while u kept quit that was driving her crazy 🤣🤣🤣."

@daulattj said:

"Which child looks like him the child looks like his mum and his mum looks like chief priest cubana am i missing something."

@mzcapitaldiva said:

"May we not sleep with who will drag us till eternity!!! Dear married men, I know it’s hard but Abeg try dey look away!!"

@cheflmeals said:

"So cp didn’t deny sleeping with her??? Just claiming the child isn’t his …. Ok!"

@bin.yusuf_ said:

"But why Oweri Rick Ross they explain like this if pikin no be him own."

Cubana CP'a alleged baby mama requests DNA test

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has not let go of the drama with him.

She accused him of lying that he does not have children in Malaysia, and she demanded that a DNA test is conducted on her two-year-old son.

Hellen alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest was married in Malaysia, spurring massive reactions from netizens.

