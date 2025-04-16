Yul Edochie is in high spirits after bagging a major win in his career, as he shared the news with fans

The veteran actor went online to share that he has just been announced as an ambassador for a popular social media brand

In his caption, he jabbed at naysayers for undermining his effort, noting that there is more where that came from

Yul Edochie is steadily pressing necks on social media as he just announced his latest achievement in social media.

The actor and father of many shared that he was now the latest ambassador to an Instagram brand, as he shared details of the brand.

Edochie, who recently welcomed his third child with Judy Austin, his second wife, taunted naysayers in his caption. According to him, so many people are sad about his new win, but more are coming.

Yul wrote:

"Enemies una never see anything. More big wins coming. E go dey pain una well we'll. High BP go join. As e dey pain dem."

Watch the video here:

Yul Edochie comes under fire

How fans reacted to Yul's win

Read some reactions below:

@zunder_aranda said:

"U re fighting with ur shadow,bro. Nobody is fighting you. Focus on your self growth. Up your game and start going to Cinemas like every other A-list actors. Stop being childish❤️."

@zokosi74 said:

"You should have just do your winning without acknowledging the so called "enemies", it's now obvious that you read the comments and it's really really affecting you Chai😂😂."

@asianbull_luxury_home___ said:

"Congratulations odogwu,I don win 50 kpaaa sharp sharp oo😂."

@sanzuna1 said:

"I’m sure the lotto people are wondering why the called for u. With all this negative energy, how do u want the brand to feel."

@nmazbeauty said:

"The enemies really hold you for where no good,for you to even acknowledge dem 😂😂😂."

@mercyebong34 said:

"Are you advertising, or are you angry ? This is not good for the g*mbling company you are presenting."

@officialrichardfavour said:

"Your senselessness irritates a whole lot of people."

@pat_onu said:

"Printer done fall una hand oo, they spelt your name wrong, wow for such a BIG company."

@iamexoticsharon said:

"Osinooo Enemies😂😂😂😂, na you be your own enemy🤣🤣. They play😂😂😂."

