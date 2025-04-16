DJ Cuppy hilariously admits she still struggles with spelling ‘tomorrow’ despite attending Oxford University

Many of her fans laughed and responded with their spelling struggles, showing love for Cuppy’s relatability and humour

Known for keeping things real, Cuppy’s sense of humour continues to endear her to fans on and off social media.

Popular Nigerian DJ Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cupp, has once again shown her humorous side, and fans love it.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the Oxford University graduate who recently opened up on her spiritual journey, joked about her struggle with spelling the word "tomorrow," despite her impressive academic background.

She wrote,

"Went to Oxford Uni and STILL can’t spell tomorrow o 🙆🏾‍♀️ — tommorow? tomorow? tomorro? 😵‍💫📚 My autocorrect stay fighting LOL."

DJ Cuppy makes mockery of her spelling struggles in a tweet that got fans talking. Photos: @cuppymusic (Twitter).

Source: Twitter

The tweet quickly went viral, with fans filling the comments with laughing emojis and their spelling blunders. Some even joked that if an Oxford grad struggles, the rest of them shouldn’t feel bad.

See her tweet here:

Despite having bagged a Master’s degree from one of the world’s most prestigious universities, Cuppy’s lighthearted post reminded fans that no one is perfect, and that even the smartest minds rely on autocorrect sometimes.

Fans drop funny takes on Cuppy’s spelling tweet

The post quickly went viral, drawing reactions from her X (formerly Twitter) fans who could relate to her hilarious confession. Many praised her for her honesty and for not taking herself too seriously.

One user, @IamEriOluwa, wrote:

“You are hilariously hilarious. But on the flipside though. Idea lo matter. Just hire a ghostwriter like me, stop worrying about how to spell ‘tomorrow,’ and focus on signing the next big deal tomorrow.”

Another fan, @ImIfeanyionuoha, added:

“Oxford gave you the degree, but autocorrect clearly skipped graduation day. Don’t worry, even Shakespeare probably spelled it ‘tomorrah’ once. Nothing do you, my sis!”

@iam_Puffbaby stated:

“Nobody is above mistake and nobody is an icon of knowledge. Don’t feel bad about that—it happens to everyone unless people want to hide under one finger.”

@efe_edwards said:

“Don’t allow Nigerians to finish you o! You know our people don’t play with their grammar. They even speak and write it better than the British, Australians and Americans!”

@23biggB shared:

“Sometimes, life happens. I remember one time in exam hall... I forgot how to spell ‘it’. Funny enough, I was even spelling it while pronouncing but my brain just couldn’t deal.”

And @realxguy kept it lighthearted, saying:

“Haha, don’t worry, Cuppy! Tomorrow’s tricky for everyone. I bet even Oxford profs have their autocorrect moments. Loving the vibrant fit and those red stairs, though!”

Fans laughed off DJ Cuppy's spelling struggles with many opening up on their own. Photos @cuppymusic (Twitter).

Source: Twitter

Cuppy celebrated her Oxford degree

In 2024, Legit.ng reported that the celebrity DJ revealed that her three-year-long Master's at Oxford University had been a tough journey for her, but she pulled through.

The billionaire’s heiress admitted that while she didn’t graduate with merit or distinction, she was proud of herself for finishing and passing the programme.

Her openness about both her struggles and successes won her praise from fans, who admired her resilience and honesty.

