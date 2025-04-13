Skepta responded to an X post by DavidoPolice comparing his 2024 fashion style to Hushpuppi’s 2019 look, highlighting a grey, quilted jacket both wore at different times

The British-Nigerian rapper humorously advised his child never to argue with a Nigerian, prompting varied reactions from amusement to clarification among X users

DavidoPolice clarified there was no intent to shade Skepta, expressing admiration for the rapper, while other users engaged with playful jabs and support for Skepta’s stance

On April 13, 2025, a lively online exchange unfolded on X when British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, born Joseph Junior Adenuga, reacted to a post by user DavidoPolice.

The original post, shared on April 12, 2025, juxtaposed two images: one of social media personality Hushpuppi in 2019 and another of Skepta in 2024, both donning a similar grey, quilted jacket with a distinctive pattern.

The caption, “Hushpoppi 2019 Skepta 2024,” accompanied by a follow-up comment, “Egbon don live people future,” suggested that Hushpuppi had seemingly set a fashion trend that Skepta later followed.

Skepta’s response came on April 13, 2025, with a post that read,

“Lol One thing I will teach my pikin is to never argue with a Nigerian.”

The statement, laced with humour, reflected Skepta’s decision to avoid engaging in a potential online debate, a move that resonated deeply with Nigerian netizens familiar with the cultural tendency for spirited arguments.

Fans react to Skepta and Hushpuppi comparison

@Odsonfx said:

"You get pikin at all ?"

@Wuwaika90 noted:

"Point of correction Big smoke, “One thing I’ll teach my pikin is to never argue with a Bingo”"

@Realityvibezz replied:

"Once they say “let me ask you a question,” just know the argument is about to enter extra time"

@DarijokeO commented:

"Nigerians who praise hooligans, fraud and condemned education. Bro you're right, don't let your children argue with a Nigerians."

@Obaji_esq replied:

"He was just saying huspupi throwback Na him u dey live just jokes"

@KinqKudos noted:

"See wetin this use!ess Davido fan don cause.😂"

@Irunnia_ said:

"Nigerians don’t argue to win. Na agenda dem want adopt 🤣"

@Bilal_of_lagos said:

"slept please never argue with Davido fans ,them be mumu and na them dey embarrass Nigeria everywhere"

@YFONETAFRICA said:

"Omo…This one touch you fa😭😭😭😭"

@unitedarena4k replied:

"That’s not how skepta looked 2024. Agenda must agend sha and you must know how Nigerian act"

@kenpopgangan said:

"Abeg @Skepta na 30bingos no get sense no be all Nigerian, they are addicted to disgracing thier Oga and now disgracing all Nigerian smh"

A glimpse into Skepta’s Nigerian roots

Skepta’s lighthearted comment about avoiding arguments with Nigerians also underscored his deep connection to his heritage.

Born to Nigerian parents, Skepta has often embraced his roots, earning him the chieftaincy title “Amuludun of Odo Aje” in Ogun State in 2018, a recognition of his contributions to music and culture.

His engagement with Nigerian fans on X further highlighted this bond, blending his global stardom with a grounded understanding of Nigerian social dynamics.

