Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s son Laim had the internet gushing hard as he added a year to his age on April 12

The deceased widow Omawunmi shared lovely pictures of her son looking dapper and suave in his birthday attire

Top celebrities such as Iyabo Ojo also shared their heartfelt wishes for the young champ, triggering reactions online

Liam, the only son of late Nigerian artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, turns two today, April 13th.

In honour of his birthday, his mother, Omawunmi, posted new beautiful images of him. The photographs show the toddler showing off his lovely countenance.

Mohbad’s wife celebrats son as his clocks 2 years. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In an emotive Instagram post, the heartbroken mother poured out her heart to her son, describing him as her "shining star" and a source of strength in the rough year following Mohbad's unexpected death.

Liam's birthday comes just months after the death of his father, Mohbad, who died in September 2023, sparking a national outcry and ongoing investigations.

Mohbad’s wife and family during Laim's first birthday party. Credit: @c33why

Source: Instagram

Other notable figures in the little boy’s life also shared their heartfelt wishes for him.

Omawumi wrote:

“Happy 2nd birthday to my shining star, Liam Eyinimofeoluwa. Today is all about you and the joy you bring into my life. I’m so grateful that I was chosen to be your mother. I know the past year has been tough for us, but I’m always here for you as your mother and your safe place.

"We have been through so much together and I’m so proud of the strong and resilient person you’re growing up to be. Here’s to another year of laughter, playtime and making memories together! I love you more than words can say and I’m so grateful for the gift of YOU.”

See her post below:

Iyabo Ojo, others celebrated Mohbad’s son at 2 years

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iyaboojofespris said:

"Happy birthday, grandson."

its.veecee said:

"Somebody Say Sope Purrrrrr😂😂😂 Kpokirikpo Dem Nor Fit Argue This One 😂😂😂😂😂Our One And Only OMO IMOLE💡 IMOLENIZATION FIRST SON 👏👏 I Celebrate You Today Our National Treasure May You Continue To Grow in God's Wisdom You Will Live Long To Fulfil God's Plan Toward You, Your Purpose Here on Earth Shall Be Fulfilled🙏 What Killed Your Father Shall Not See You🙏You Shall Be 1 Billion times Greater, Bigger and better than your parents 🙏You're a Great Child💪🫶💡 Son Of Light💡 Thank You For Coming At The Right Time 🙏🫶 You Don't Know How Much Joy You've Bring To Us, The IMOLENIZATION'S 🥺🥺 You're Your Mother's Strength And Joy That is Why we All Call You Our National Treasure Continue to Soar High Liam."

longest__man said:

"I swear we can see from our eyes we don’t need anything called dna."

do_damola said:

"Happy 2nd Birthday, Liam! Today, we celebrate you and all the joy you bring into our lives. You are such a bright light, and I hope you continue to shine above any evil eyes that may come your way. Always remember, you are loved and cherished beyond measure.

"I might be wrong today, but I believe that tomorrow will bring me all the right opportunities. As you grow older, I know you will do amazing things—more than even my friend did. Your potential is limitless, and I can’t wait to see all the wonderful things you will accomplish in the years to come. Enjoy your special day, little one! May it be filled with laughter, love, and countless adventures. Keep shining bright! "

kokubtc wrote:

"Your daddy no ft leave my dp for now… one of the most shocking news I heard 😮😢… I love you Liam,you sha do greater things for the nation geng."

ola_jumoke86 said:

"Happy birthday My darling son. Omo to jo Daddy E. Imole omo Imole. May You continue to shine and bask in God’s glory. You will continue to live to declare the works of thy Lord in life."

tush__tush24 wrote:

"3rd and last slide!!! The resemblance 😢😢😢 my papa born me! Imole omo Imole😍😍😍 keep growing in grace omo mi."

mohbad_the_legend said:

"Look every single pose is Mohbad 😍ain’t God wonderful🙌….omo Imole through and through. God is so amazing.Happy birthday Lili, your light will never dim🙏🏼 we love you tons."

mssgloss said:

"Lion will never gv birth to a goat😢see evidence,dey can’t argue anymore 👏🙌u will b greater than ur father boi😍wullnp."

Mohbad’s widow sends message to Naira Marley

In other news, Legit.ng reported that late singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, finally addressed Marlian Music boss Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

The young widow granted her first interview since her husband’s death on the With Chude show, where she detailed some of the things that had been happening behind the scenes since Mohbad’s death. During the interview, the show host, Chude Jideonwo, asked Wunmi what she would say to Naira Marley if she saw him today.

The mum of one responded that she would tell the Marlian Music boss that deep down, he knows what he did to the late Mohbad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng