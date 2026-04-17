Iyabo Ojo celebrated the first wedding anniversary of her beloved daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux

The proud mother shared a beautiful throwback video from their traditional marriage on her Instagram page while penning down deep prayers for the young couple and their little son

Fans and well-wishers took to her comment section to join the celebration as they remembered how the grand wedding completely shut down the internet across Africa back in 2025

Many fans still remember the grand buzz that surrounded the union between Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma Jux.

While some people might have lost track of time, Priscilla's mother, Iyabo Ojo, has reminded everyone that the couple is now celebrating one year together.

Iyabo Ojo shares emotional message as Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux celebrate one year of marriage together. Photo: iyaboojofespris/its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The popular actress took to her Instagram page to share a nostalgic video from the traditional wedding ceremony held this day last year.

She expressed her deep gratitude to God for His blessings, stating that she is mindful of His goodness.

The Queen Mother noted that the beautiful union was clearly the Lord’s doing and remained marvellous in her sight.

She prayed that the couple would enjoy a long life with riches while raising their first son, Rakeem, and other children yet unborn.

Iyabo Ojo also said she looks forward to seeing her future grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The movie star thanked those who helped make the wedding a success and contributed to the JP2025 event.

"Who am I not to be mindful of your goodness? This is truly the Lord’s doing, and it was marvelous in our sight

@juma_jux @its.priscy, may you both live long, in great health, happiness and riches to celebrate many more beautiful anniversaries with my Oga patapata @rakeem_mk and his other siblings yet unborn, plus your grandchildren, and if God wills, your great-grandchildren too... Amen. Happy anniversary 🎉

Thank you to everyone who made #JP2025 fabulous. ❤️

_The Return of Arinzo_ is still showing in all cinemas nationwide. 😘)"

Check out Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@yetty_thrift_shoes_ said:

"Omo still fresh like mad this day last year wey I dey jump from one blog to the other 😂 Congratulations QM ayo yii a bayin kale🙏🏻 Wishing them a blissful marriage the deal is forever 🙏🏻"

@mallamanbiz commented:

"The internet all over Africa went agog on this day in 2025. We will never forget . I wish them a blissful marriage ❤️"

@thejplovejournals wrote:

"God is wonderful. 1 year down forever to go in Jesus name. May evil eyes, friends not near you two, May God expand you both with prosperity, protection and peace in Jesus name. God is good 👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@faty__96 reacted:

"The internet was shut down for JP2025 for the whole week. 😍😍"

Iyabo Ojo reflects on God’s goodness as Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux celebrate their first tradiversary together. Photo: iyaboojofespris/its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo supports Juma Jux's music amid backlash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo supported her son-in-law Juma Jux amid mixed reactions from Nigerians over his Ikweji song.

The actress shared a fun video on April 14, 2026, showing herself and Priscilla jumping on the song's viral TikTok challenge during a photoshoot.

She also used the opportunity to promote her newly released movie, Return of Arinzo, ahead of its UK premiere on April 25, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng