A scholarship fund in support of African students at Oxford University has been launched by Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram feed, the Oxford graduate revealed that she is proudly founding the "Cuppy Africa Oxford Fund"

The Cuppy Africa Oxford Scholars Fund seeks to assist future African leaders by giving them access to the knowledge, tools, and networks they need

Internationally renowned DJ and music producer, Cuppy, has announced the establishment of a scholarship fund to aid African graduate students attending the University of Oxford.

Florence Otedola, who recently completed her graduate studies at Oxford, announced a gift of £100,000 (N58m) to the Africa Oxford Initiative (AfOx) to support African graduate students at Oxford.

Pictures of DJ Cuppy's graduation from Oxford University London

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy’s philanthropic endeavours will support a variety of organisations that address important issues, including child protection and education for females and people with disabilities.

It will also assist African graduate students at the university in meeting unforeseen and pressing financial requirements as well as in engaging in activities that will guarantee they pursue excellence in their graduate studies.

In a statement, Cuppy proudly announced that the Cuppy Africa Oxford Scholars Fund will support current and future African graduate students at Oxford University.

"Having just graduated with an MSc degree in African Studies myself, I saw first-hand the variances in university life experiences for students originating from my continent, Africa. The fundamental role that the Cuppy Fund will play is to narrow resource gaps for those who need it the most, so they can fully commit to pursuing the education they deserve. The opportunity to study at Oxford is an accomplishment, but one that is fully realised when you are able to complete your course."

Sharing the good news on her Instagram feed, the Oxford alumna announced that she was proudly launching the "Cuppy Africa Oxford Fund."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Cuppy's announcement

veekativhu:

"Now THISSSSSS is what it’s all about!!! As a fellow Oxford & LMH graduate I am so proud to see thissssss."

wyclefjean:

"This makes me happy."

naomi:

"Passing it forward !! Congratulations @cuppymusic.❤️❤️"

iamfeyisikemi:

"Massive one! Hoping to get this funding through Afox."

nangisofficial:

"@cuppymusic I am completing my diploma this and I need this scholarship for my degree in computer science please abeg you."

