Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has finally completed her Masters at Oxford University

Taking to social media, the celebrity disk jockey celebrated her big win with fans after her tough year

Cuppy however admitted that she did not graduate with merit or distinction but noted that she was glad she passed

Nigerian billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, is in the news over her Masters programme at Oxford University.

The celebrity DJ took to social media to share the good news of her completed masters with her numerous fans.

Taking to her official pages, Cuppy revealed that she had completed the year-long programme despite it being a tough one for her.

DJ Cuppy completes Masters at Oxford University. Photos: @Cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she admitted that even though she did not finish with a merit or distinction, she still passed and is very proud of herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She tweeted:

“Got my THESIS result, which classifies my MSc degree... I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!!

After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford And I am bloody PROUD of myself…

To GOD be the GLORY! ”

See her tweet below:

Congratulations pour in for DJ Cuppy as she finishes Masters with a pass

The billionaire’s daughter’s feat was widely celebrated on social media as many of them applauded her for her honesty in revealing that she had a pass and not a distinction.

Read some of their comments below:

Brbsextoysnigeria:

“Congratulations baby. Do am if e easy.”

Fredycj:

“So long as you pass. Whether strong or weak, We are still proud of you. E no easy. Congratulations dear.”

dvclothing234:

“A lot of celebrities would have lied to Nigerians lol. She’s so truthful to herself.”

Itz_abi_young_:

“You did well jere! Most Nigeria students no be bribe dem bribe get the second class ”

Magamudi:

“It is your honest always, fuelled of course by the fact that it is of no consequence to how your life develops. Congratulations!”

Meeldread:

“At least she’s truthful. Many people wey dey fail dey here dey laugh.”

Sammyconnect:

“With all that shouting on the internet. Florence please now ”

DJ Cuppy shares dating struggles, says guys in Nigeria want her father

While speaking during a podcast, Femi Otedola’s daughter noted that she discovered that guys in Nigeria want her dad, not her.

The socialite noted that sometimes when she meets guys in the UK and discovers they are Nigerian, but they are not able to say what village they are from, she is happy because it means they are not really Nigerian.

Not stopping there, Cuppy recounted that she was once with a guy who later asked her when he could meet her father.

Source: Legit.ng