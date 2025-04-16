Kemi Olunloyo has shared plans to get help to overcome her mental trauma from childhood

The media personality set up a GoFundMe account, including the amount she would need to get therapy

This comes following Kemi Olunloyo's series of claims against her late father, former governor Omololu Olunloyo, and family members

Kemi Olunloyo, daughter of Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo state, has set up a GoFundMe medical campaign to raise $30,000.

The journalist disclosed she needed financial assistance to help her heal from childhood trauma that has lingered for almost 61 Years.

Kemi also insisted on her claims of sexual assault, kidnapping against her late father and former Oyo state governor, Omololu Olunloyo.

"I have decided to seek medical help with my childhood trauma that destroyed my teenage to middle age 18-35yo and lingering into my elder years at almost 61yo. Yes I want to forgive and forget but it will cost me money I don’t have. I plan to shop a mental health RETREAT in any country. Be part of my healing. The damage to my childhood was tremendous. You have seen my cousins say it never happened, my father’s employees and servants saying no one sexually assaulted me. They didn’t think I will speak out exposing more atrocities.Time to heal," she said.

"I need $30,000 to treat my PTSD from May to October 2025 a comprehensive 6 month mental therapy," she added.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kemi had stated that she's not accepting condolences over the death of her father, who passed away a few days before his 90th birthday.

In a series of posts shared on her social media pages, Kemi claimed her family put her through trauma, and that the Olunloyo name has brought her more harm than good.

Kemi also said she is no longer a part of the Olunloyo family.

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo starts Gofundme campaign

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens taunted Kemi Olunloyo for wanting to raise $30,000 for childhood trauma, as they found her claims unbelievable. Read them below:

francesspeters said:

"Oh chim!!!! I wanna feel sorry for her but I remember the excess trauma she put others through too, it's hard to forget esp Davido🤦‍♀️You can't even tell when she is serious. Abeg aunty kemi, kachifo."

abisolah_a said:

"Orisirisi,home training no go gree me talk wetin Dey my mind Walai."

thegeniusdr_ wrote:

"Childhood trauma werey wo onishorire."

chilezbrand_globalltd1 said:

"Business woman, yo yo yo yo am kidding."

emmanuel_nwosibe wrote:

"She get 500k to give Helen but she no get 30k$ for whatever…kemi onye oshi."

What Kemi Olunloyo said about her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Kemi Olunloyo, in an emotionally charged voice, claimed that her father ruined her life while focusing on supporting the children he allegedly had outside of wedlock.

She alleged that her late father blocked all avenues for her to strive while helping others.

Kemi claimed that she and her siblings wanted to be politicians and also work at different government parastatals, but her father never allegedly helped them.

