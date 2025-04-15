Nigerian actress Mo Bimpe has once again been tackled online by trolls over her childlessness

A video made the rounds online of the movie star in tears after the troll made messy claims about what she did with her womb

The actress’ emotional display in the video touched many fans, and they resorted to consoling her and sharing words of encouragement

Nigerian actress Adebimpe Oyebade, aka Mo Bimp,e has been taunted online for the umpteenth time for not having any children for her husband of three years, Adedimeji Lateef.

Just recently, one of her numerous trolls took things a step further by making claims about the Nollywood actress’ womb and what she did with it.

Mo Bimpe sheds tears as troll taunts her over childlessness. Photos: @adedimejilateef / IG, @mobimpeadedimeji0 / TikTok

According to the troll, Mo Bimpe had used her womb to carry out money rituals for her husband, Adedimeji Lateef.

Mo Bimpe then appeared to react to the negative comment with a video of her in tears. In the clip, which was shared on TikTok, she spoke some words which were masked by a song about a barren woman being taunted for her childlessness, while tears dropped from her eyes.

See the video below:

Reactions as troll accuses Mo Bimpe of using womb for ritual

The video of Mo Bimpe shedding tears to the comment of the troll who accused her of using her womb for money ritual, went viral and many netizens sympathised with her:

_soft00 said:

“You don't have to cry,.... Am in your shoe ..but no matter what they say,...me and my wife were happy cos dem no be GOD....EVEN MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY DOES....YET I SMILE...DONT CRY.”

Glammum247 said:

“Don’t worry, God will reply them for you.”

__atoke wrote:

“Na everybody come this life come dey born born like una mama Abi kilode gan 😢.”

AweniAde said:

“Why crying now, nothing will happen to them, dey will see us carry our twins, this is my 7 years am using all my days to cry , but God is at work.”

Adebimpe Ariyayosi said:

“Many people are wanting to be where you are today so please Mobimpe relax God is at work.”

Mhizholuwatoyo wrote:

“My friend sister was married 8 years ago without pregnancy but when God start is work everyone was shocked she was pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy the baby haven’t even reached 6 month when she got pregnant again as long as you keep having faith in God nothing is impossible with him.”

IDERAOLUWA said:

“u don't have to cry, when you cry u give dem chances. This year u shall be fruitful🙏🙏🙏,doctor Phillip or what is he called will never know peace.”

Amokeade said:

“stop crying mobimpe may almighty Allah answer your prayers.”

Muheebudeenmodupe7 wrote:

“please stop crying..... your bundle of joy is on the way momma insha Allah.”

I_AM_HARDEYSHEWAH🥰❤️ said:

“Omoo this is too harsh naw you guys should be calming down is not their wish 😭😭I pray Almighty Allah gives all TTC mothers their bundle of joy 🙏🤲omo alubarika 🤲.”

Mo Bimpe replies woman who shamed her over childlessness

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mobimpe had a difficult situation on the internet when a female troll taunted her.

The actress posted a casual video of herself and her husband prepping for an event, and a troll resorted to the comments to mock her childless status and threaten her marriage.

According to the troll, Mobimpe would soon be replaced by a second wife in her marital home.

