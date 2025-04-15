Nigerian Fuji musician Saheed Osupa has shared a new development in his legal battle against Portable

On Monday, April 14, Legit.ng reported that stated that the Kwara State police had arrested Portable for suspected criminal defamation of Saheed Osupa

He was charged with endangering lives, provocation, character assassination, criminal defamation, behaviour likely to create a breach of peace and many more

The management of Fuji star Saheed Osupa has announced that the legal action against Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has been legally halted at the request of Osupa himself.

It is important to note that the legal procedures were filed by Osupa's management team in response to what was deemed a serious violation of intellectual property rights as well as an intolerable pattern of defamation and public misconduct.

Saheed Osupa considers public pleas amid fight with Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby, @saheedosupa

Source: Instagram

According to Osupa’s team, the objective was not personal but to establish a precedent that would discourage disruptive behaviour and promote responsibility, particularly among younger artists.

They also mentioned that a couple of prominent individuals weighed in on Osupa’s legal battle with Portable.

In response to heartfelt pleas from Alhaji Ahmad Lawal, CEO of Lahmad Concepts, and Saheed Ibile, CEO of Harmony Holdings Ltd, Alh. Fatai Lajero, on behalf of the Olufimo Royal Parliament and Alh Waheed Ogunsesan, National President of the Olufimo Fans Club, and moved by Portable's plight as a result of his inability to meet his bail conditions, Osupa issued a personal directive for the case to be dropped immediately.

“Please note that this decision is driven by compassion and the hope that this moment will serve as a turning point in Portable’s life and career, as Osupa believes that while accountability is essential, mercy, too, is a pillar of leadership. He hopes that Portable will seize this opportunity for reflection, growth, and transformation,” Osupa’s team highlighted.

As a condition of this withdrawal, Portable is expected to:

“Retract his statement implying Saheed Osupa should be held responsible if anything happens to him

“Confess to the falsehood of the public claim of his lawyer, Chief Bar. Isaac Adebayo, about holding Saheed Osupa’s leg begging for forgiveness because , contrary to this claim, Osupa did not even set his eyes on Portable

"Sign an undertaking to desist from cyberbullying, defamation, and character assassination henceforth.”

Osupa’s team emphasised that: “ If these conditions are not met, the case may be reinstated.”

See the announcement below:

Internet users react to Saheed Osupa’s compassion

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

i_am_adeyinkasamuel said:

"Good heart but egbon u suppose withdrawal the case around that December time."

gud_example23 wrote:

"God bless you Oba Orin but the withdrawal should be like after my birthday January 1st babami dada."

_bigpresh_ said:

"Baba no Dey forgive Walai. I know portable go still hear from him."

starboi_s2j said:

But wen you dey inside Pasuma with him mama he no arrest you oo ehn egbon."

i_cxiii wrote:

"Them suppose let am use like 1-2 weeks for there this one too fast o 😂😂 because he go still do another thing again lol no be portable nii."

deyleh saidL

"Na wetin dey always give am moral to do more be this ! Make dem allow am dey there like 5 months e go learn ! But now e go come back dey make mouth again smh."

prettyrayo21 said:

He should be remanded there for few days more😂. Watch him comes out and starts spitting nonsense again."

Portable’s signee begs Saheed Osupa

Portable’s signee Hamzacheeboy sparked outrage online amid the ongoing dispute between his boss and Saheed Osupa.

In a recent video, Hamzacheeboy pleaded with Saheed Osupa after the Brotherhood cronner was arrested by the police.

However, the emotional appeal took an unexpected twist after netizens pointed out observations about his crying techniques, leaving many in fits of laughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng