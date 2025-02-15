Blessing CEO sparked an online frenzy after confirming engagement rumours and flaunting her new partner

The relationship expert recently made headlines for her engagement to a new partner, as she showed off the gifts she received

Blessing went on to gush about her man, leaving many to question her relationship with businessman IVD

Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, aka Blessing CEO, has officially confirmed her engagement, ending weeks of speculation about her romantic life.

The social media sensation shared a glimpse of her romantic Valentine's Day celebration with her fiancé, @danbaz.spirituals.worldwide.

Blessing CEO announces engagement. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The couple had a romantic dinner in the company of loved ones, making the moment even more memorable.

Blessing CEO expressed her joy by praising her partner, and described him as a "man of gold who doesn't wear gold."

She also expressed gratitude for the lavish gifts she received, which included a diamond ring and a car.

“Anything you heard about me is actually true and more .Believe it ♊️ Special day ❤️ Special gift ❤️Love is a beautiful thing from @danabaz.spirituals.worldwide. See who found love. Happiness wants to finish me. Happy Valentine.”

See her post below:

Blessing CEO’s engagement video trends

The confirmation of her engagement elicited emotions from fans and followers, with many congratulating the relationship coach on her newfound love.

See what netizens said below:

ojas6204:

"Una see blessingceo is their mother that mother their mother for content."

regina__ifunanya__:

"Blessing want cause distractions for Nkechi birthday. We know all this things."

qwinhaven:

"The guy is soooo romantic and has a sense of emotional intelligence and Empathy."

nancyneeq:

"When Papa Jerry say, how will you shout but when e reach to shout, we go dey cry or smile in shock."

youngblizy said:

"The surprise na u planam not ya guy tiff 😂money way e for takam go wash yi teeth u de here de plan surprise for ya own self yam."

hairlux_ng:

"This one no be the real one,they didn’t even kiss sef😂 this one na influencing she dey do for the man🙄 na IVD be her man she tattooed his name on her body."

oma_nnanna:

"Jesus ooooooo Ble Ble you too much! Confuse your enemies!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this one too sweet me!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ble Ble is the real strategic striker!"

ifybless_collections_logistics:

"So blessing ceo prank the whole nation jan 1st 😮😮 you really understood the social media game. You deserve the CROWN."

judithumps:

"There is no confusion here, he said he went to present an engagement ring 💍. He is not the main man IVD is. He is just a messenger."

Blessing CEO shares bedroom clip of IVD

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Blessing CEO, left many unsettled over her post.

The self-proclaimed love expert shared a bedroom video of celebrity auto dealer IVD and gushed about his beauty.

Not stopping there, Blessing made known her plans to reveal more private moments of the businessman, causing a stir online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng