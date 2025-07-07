Renowned American rapper Cardi B has sparked breakup rumours with NFL superstar Stefon Diggs following her latest Instagram move

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Stefon Diggs recently rented a magnificent French castle for a romantic retreat with Cardi B, costing $12,000 per night

While rumours about their split trend online, the singer’s estranged husband Offset gained the attention of many with a new post

American rapper Cardi B and her new boyfriend Stefon Diggs have ignited speculations online regarding their relationship.

The couple, who were initially rumoured to be dating in October of last year, became Instagram official in June and shared several loving and PDA-filled photos of their relationship.

However, the rapper's most recent public action has convinced her fans that her revenge relationship with the American football star has finally ended, according to the Daily Mail.

Cardi B has erased all images of herself with the NFL player from her official Instagram account, in an unexpected decision.

The I Like It rapper's latest move quickly piqued the interest of her fans , who speculated that it was a hint of a probable breakup with Diggs.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs, who also flaunted his relationship with Cardi B on social media, has deleted all images with the artist.

The two also had a romantic trip to France just a week ago, with Cardi raving over Stefon renting the Château de Farcheville for her.

On June 24, she shared numerous videos on Instagram Stories, showing that the sportsman rented a massive castle for the stay.

However, after deleting all indications of their romantic relationship, the couple continues to follow each other on Instagram.

Offset drops cryptic video online

After reports came that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may have split up, rapper Offset took to Instagram Live to display his smile in a video that has gone viral.

Offset’s post has since drawn mixed reactions from fans and netizens online.

See his video below:

Netizens react to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs rumours

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shida_homegrownbodies said:

"Girllll should’ve just had fun baby you gotta be able to separate fun boys and a grown man."

mssadityyyyy said:

"She was only having fun ya always wanna put titles on somebody and it’s called dating 😂."

shelly_chellz said:

"Cardi said she's outside. She's been cuffed up too long. She was just warming up."

techdachamp said:

"It was all good just a week ago at the castle. 🤦🏻‍♂️."

crisneedstoupgrade wrote:

"I would keep things secret and wouldn’t speak on shiit."

riee_lori said:

"Him and Offset are literally the same person…. Not sure why yall hyped this so bad."

social_clymaxx wrote:

"He was in her stories only never a post."

im__davon said:

"Good cause Cardi need to heel and focus on them 3 kids and that album."

theebiggsnow said:

"🗣️ALEXA PLAY KASH KOMMANDMENTS x KASH DOLL."

chass.uh.dee said:

"Offset had his cake& ate it too for 7yrs with Cardi idk why ppl think he mad 😂😂."

bestofmykind22 said:

"This is why it’s best to keep your business off the internet."

nahnah2504 wrote:

"I seen that they’re going private due to all the rumors made up on them."

__saint_nick___ said:

"Left yo cheating husband and replaced him with the King of Cheating…wow didn't see this coming 😒."

champagne.tz said:

"Now moving on is a very easy thing and this guy has failed completely😂😂😂."

dtimes_nutritional_therapy said:

"He has been eaten a lot, what is he happy about now!?"

Cardi B supports Kamala Harris

Legit.ng, in a previous report, noted that as the results of the United States presidential elections unfolded, rapper Cardi B continued to declare her support for Kamala Harris.

Kamala's ideologies appealed to her supporters, and Cardi B made it one of the bases for supporting the US politician.

The politician is the Vice President, and Cardi B believed the country needed someone who hails the Holy Mary.

