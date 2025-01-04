Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing CEO, whose real name is Okoro Blessing, has not rested ever since she unveiled IVD as her man

The popular businessman Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna and Blessing have been dating for three years now, according to her

Reacting to comments from netizens, Blessing insisted that her 'booboo' was not a woman beater and that he loved her so much

Nigerian social media user and relationship blogger Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, has defended her man, Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, better known as IVD.

Recall that there had been speculation online regarding Blessing CEO's relationship with the businessman, but many could not pinpoint it.

Days ago, Blessing came online with her full chest to break the internet after she revealed that she was in a relationship with IVD and that they had been dating for about three years. Her revelation came as a shock to many social media users, including her fans.

Some began to relate her situation to that of IVD's ex-wife, Bimbo, who unfortunately died in a fire. Many allegations were levelled against the businessman, with some saying that he maltreated her so many times.

In reaction to the brouhaha online, Blessing CEO told her fans that IVD would never raise a finger at her because he loved her so much. She also noted that he was not a woman beater and that she was a better woman for him.

Blessing CEO's post triggers online reactions

Read some reactions from social media users below:

@teeto__olayeni:

"No be your fault at all. I wish his late wife was alive to see that no man is worth d!eing for."

@blkjzs:

"Anything you do, do not die untop man matter ooh . E get why."

@mamaariella:

"I have a feeling so many have saved this video. Why exactly did you save it? 😁."

@ozioma_electronics:

"Only if Bimbo walked away this is an eye opener for women it’s well."

@misshembe:

"Blessing this brand go hard to market maka Chukwu."

@ifeoluwa277xx:

"She looks unstable."

@dsunego1:

"Why can’t people be quiet and enjoy their relationship??? Who ask you?? You might as well tell us the time tables of your going to bed and all that you did - morning and night. Be wise. This is new year."

@_obaseoyi:

"Blessing had relevance during break or makeup. Whatever happened to her😢I pray you find genuine peace, healing and happiness because this isn’t it. Unstable AF!"

@doyinsuls:

"The drugging phase has started 👌🏾. Na so e start... no worry."

@auntyshaki:

"God please don’t give people reasons to post this video later becauseeeeeeeee uhmmmmmmmmm."

Blessing CEO shares bedroom clip of IVD

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Blessing CEO, left many unsettled over her post.

The self-proclaimed love expert shared a bedroom video of celebrity auto dealer IVD and gushed about his beauty.

Not stopping there, Blessing made known her plans to reveal more private moments of the businessman, causing a stir online.

