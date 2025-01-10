Nigerian businessman IVD has taken to social media to gush over his girlfriend and relationship blogger, Blessing CEO

In a recent post on Instagram, the car dealer gushed over his new partner as he seemingly threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo

IVD’s post went viral on social media, and it raised a series of heated reactions from some Nigerians on the internet

Nigerian businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, has thrown shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his new girlfriend, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

Recall that IVD and Blessing CEO went public with their relationship on New Year’s Day and have posted loved-up snaps since then.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

Nigerians react as IVD shades late wife Bimbo as he praises Blessing CEO. Photos: @ivd001, @skysmum87 / TikTok

Source: Instagram

Recall that Bimbo, a mother of five, died in October 2022 after she allegedly set herself on fire during a heated fight with her husband, IVD.

On IVD’s Instagram post, he found happiness again. The businessman added that after he was abused, Blessing CEO picked him up and made him the man he should be.

In his words:

“Found Happiness Again, After I Was Abused And Someone Picked Me Up, To Enable Me Pick Up My Pieces and make me the MAN I should be.”

See IVD’s post below:

Reactions as IVD praises Blessing CEO

IVD’s loved-up post about Blessing CEO after the controversies that surrounded him due to the death of his wife, Bimbo, got netizens talking. Several of them blasted the businessman and his new partner. Read their comments below:

Offishall_eva:

“So all this whole wey she Dey support d guy during everything na wetin been Dey go on a low be this…😂😂😂I fear who no fear women especially desperate women like blessing.”

Onecrazymide:

“Sha no leave her for anybody 😂, hold ur baby o 😹.”

Dondada.c:

“Blessing Okoro hand written… they pick you up , na so they pick her up and throw stone that time it land in Onyeeze house , make them continue picking you up 😳😳🤔.”

p_money_bag:

“Very sweet love story 😢.”

Ea_diamond_jewelry:

“Blessing say IVD n Bimbo were her client ooo😂😂😂 Relationship therapist don fall in love with client husband 😂😂 This is extremely funny.”

miss_anitacollins:

“A desperate classless person picked you up 😂.”

Porchy_pee:

“I sha believe karma is real.”

yolexgold_120:

“Na who die naa him lose.”

Mr.adigs:

“Fear woman!! She was there loitering around before thr wife's death as a good friend.”

orefejobabawale:

“No who kpai lose , so no lose guard 😢.”

Cinniesluxuryhair:

“Everyone deserves love nd a second chance.”

wots.blog:

“Your wife die, you run go sleep with relationship expert wey no get relationship before them pick you from the gutter again to become relationship expert man. Na wa oh! How is shame again? I want to order for some people under this comment section.”

Laureens_world:

“Na every time woman dey pick you up, bros you sef try pick yourself up and stand without a woman. I no wan hear I’m nothing without please come home.”

1st.interior_curtain.world:

“Blessing Okoro. You do this one.”

kingwise0909:

“Love wins again.”

Violao.4:

“If u like kpai urself bcos of one mumu man, na u go lose😮.”

vincentokeke:

“Am happy for you both, but the circumstances that brought you guy together does not require this show off. Why don't u guys go on a low.”

msolanike:

“Na wa ooo 😢😢in this life,shaa no die cos of man 🤥.”

IVD shares video after wife Bimbo's death

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that hours after news of Bimbo's death surfaced online, IVD took to his Instagram page to react by posting some disturbing videos.

In the series of posts, he shared what may seem like receipts, as the videos show the level of destruction done to his home by his wife, Bimbo.

In some of the videos, her voice can be heard in the background hurling insults at him while in other videos, he shows the injury on his head allegedly caused by Bimbo.

Source: Legit.ng