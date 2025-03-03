Regina Daniels have been entertaining her fans with lovely pictures and quotes ever since she returned to Instagram

To welcome them to a new month, she shared some lovely pictures with new clothes and a motivational quote

Many of her followers read different meaning to it and kept guessing to know what was happening in her love life

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, who was absent for a while from Instagram, has shared a lovely post to welcome her fans into the new month.

In her post, Regina Daniels wowed fans with lovely pictures taken from a beautiful green gown from her fashion store.

She accompanied the post with a motivational quote to greet her fans about the new month.

According to Regina Daniels, who was absent during her husband's recent political meetings with colleagues, if the month of February does not March, April May.

Fans try to decode Regina Daniels' quote

Fans in the comment section of her post were eager to know what she meant by the quote.

They read different meanings to it and spoke about love and the symbol of the broken wall where she was standing.

A few tried to encourage the movie star to move on, as she would soon find a better and richer man.

Regina Daniels' marriage to Ned

Recall that Regina Daniels has been in the news for some weeks now as a result of her marriage. It was alleged that her husband had impregnated an actress and Daniels had moved on.

Her co-wife, Laila Charani became visible in the scene as she was seen with Ned Nwoko at different occasions.

Charani went as far as taking pictures with the luxury whip that Daniels loves a lot, and many read different meaning to it.

See the post here:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' post

Netizens shared their views about Regina Daniels' quote. Here are some of the comments below:

@glory_guantai reacted:

"Love can turn anybody into becoming a motivational speaker."

@the_melanin_mc_jayne x commented:

"Okayyy you ate with that caption."

@fatimas_lounge said:

"As a literary critic, I read between the lines; thus the pictures show a broken wall and a woman posing in between which probably depicts a stronger and more beautiful woman emerging from a broken relationship."

@hairess_gallery stated:

"If you don't give us , how will we take it?"

@lauragood128 wrote:

"You know that you can’t leave that man, keep playing with people."

@ruthkadiri said:

"I swear you’re using us to catch cruise."

@realwarripikin reacted:

"Captions dey cry."

May Edochie's lawyer speaks about Regina Daniels

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, had joined the celebrities reacting to the drama surrounding Regina Daniels' marriage.

This came after it was reported that her husband was allegedly taking another wife, and the actress was not happy about it.

Fans reacted after seeing what the lawyer wrote about the actress' marriage, as they shared their opinion in the comment section.

