A video has captured the meeting that Regina Daniels' husband hosted with his colleagues about political matters

However, fans were amazed that the actress was not present at the gathering and they raised eyebrow

A few discussed what might be happening behind close doors as the actress was no longer on Instagram

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was unavoidably absent as her husband hosted some of his colleagues and other stakeholders in a political meeting.

It is no longer news that there seemed to be fire on the mountain in the home of the political giant. Regina Daniels deactivated her Instagram page after rumour made the rounds that her husband was allegedly expecting a baby with an actress.

Fans ask of Regina Daniels from Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@nednwoko

Ned Nwoko posted a video of his meeting and remarked that he hosted members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Delta North.

According to Nwoko, the meeting was an opportunity to foster unity and constructive dialogue.

The politician asserted that they discussed the creation of Anioma state, a long held dream they had been nursing over the years.

Ned Nwoko also pointed out that they discussed challenges facing their senatorial district, and explored solutions to some of the problems.

Regina Daniels' fans worried about her. Photo credit@nednwoko

Regina Daniels, husband used to step out

Recall that Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels usually attend his political meetings hand in hand in the past.

The mother of two often shares videos, pictures taken from their political meetings, most especially when they meet to discuss Anioma people

Fans were further convinced that something must be happening to their marriage as they reacted in the comment section of his post.

A few also asked Ned Nwoko to know Regina Daniels' whereabout.

See the post here:

Ned Nwoko's video sparks reactions

Netizen shared their take about the video of the politician. Here are some of the comments below:

@shalic6 commented:

"So, now we see all the first wives before laila n Regina, so good. Now I understand why ned choose to show laila n Regina, cus they are young. But the other first wives before them are all old now."

@mixmama007 reacted:

"I was suppose to come."

@emiliaakpabot wrote:

"Surprised Gina is not there."

@baby_mel_aduren reacted:

"Daddy where’s your pet daughter?"

@shalic6 shared:

"Pa Ned, you will not get that attention anymore without Regina our Gina baby, you will not get that likes anymore. The other older wives doesn't attract us like Regina does. We miss our beautiful Gina baby, she must come back ooo. Na Gina baby made you that popular. Without her you will loose election to become president."

@agcfarmproduce reacted:

"You're hosting people from Delta all alone by yourself?? Something is not right. Where is your small wife Gina ?"

Regina Daniels speaks about Nd Nwoko

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels had spoken about her love life, and she met her husband.

The other of two had an Instagram live session and stated the role her mother played in getting her married.

According to her, her family didn't want her to get married to the politician. She also said many thought she didn't have a choice before settling for Nwoko.

Source: Legit.ng