Emeka Ugwuonye, the lawyer handling May Edochie's divorce case with her estranged actor husband, Yul Edochie, has given his two cents about Regina Daniels' marriage.

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels had changed her bio and sparked more curiosity among fans about what might be happening in her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

In a post on social media, he said he was happy and at the same time was not happy to hear the news about the actress.

Stating the reason for being happy, the legal luminary affirmed that there was no polygamous marriage that anyone can point to in 2025 as a union they would wish their daughters.

The lawyer added that Daniels spent time and efforts in trying to paint a false picture of a happy marriage.

He also claimed that Regina tried to convince many single young women to aspire for her type of marriage.

Not stopping there, the lawyer remarked that Regina Daniels almost succeeded in convincing young ladies, as some began to make polygamy with older men their prayer points.

Emeka Ugwuonye wishes Regina Daniels well

Sharing more reasons for being happy about the development, Ugwuonye remarked that Regina Daniels' marriage has shown that her union was not something to emulate.

The lawyer claimed that it was an unhappy marriage with several landmines that could explode at any moment.

Sending his love to the actress, he wished her good luck and hoped that she overcame any challenges she might be facing.

Fans share their views about lawyers' post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the lawyer about Regina Daniels' marriage. Here are some of the comment below:

@iam_nasacharity reacted:

"Honestly."

@galeyterry stated:

"Many people create fake personas on social media, misleading others into following their unrealistic lives. Be cautious about who you try to copy on social media, as much of it is an illusion. And fake."

@nikstouchcakesandevents shared:

"Nothing is happening. They just need thr traffic."

@you_gooh wrote:

"Billionaire polygamy did not work not to talk of poverty poly.germy that Yul wanted to champion."

@chikadibia_light_ said:

"Is well with her."

@abigailnyamuziwa commented:

"But Regina got married knowing that he is a polygamist."

May Edochie's lawyer speaks about her

Legit.ng had reported that Emeka Ugwuonye, the lawyer handling May Edochie's divorce case, had continued to show her great support and also encouraged fans to do the same.

In a post put up by the lawyer, he shared various reasons people should encourage and support the actress' divorce case.

The things he spoke about sparked a series of comments among fans in the comment section of the post.

