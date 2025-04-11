Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin recently stormed her adopted daughter’s school to celebrate her matriculation

The media personality had a proud mother moment as she visited her adopted child’s school with food and drinks for the occasion

A video from the event was posted online, and many of Warri Pikin’s celebrity friends and fans reacted to her display

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin’s adopted daughter, Stella, recently had a matriculation ceremony at the university.

On April 10, 2025, Warri Pikin took to her official Instagram page to update Nigerians on how her adopted daughter’s academic milestone was celebrated by the family.

Warri Pikin storms adopted daughter's university to celebrate her matriculation. Photos: @realwarripikin

In the video, Warri Pikin was seen packing plates of food and a cooler of drinks into the car as she and her husband, as well as their other kids, went to Nile University in Abuja to celebrate Stella’s matriculation.

The video also showed other students converging for their matriculation while wearing the school’s robe. Warri Pikin, her husband, their adopted daughter and other kids were also seen dancing and making merry together as a family.

In the caption of the video, Warri Pikin expressed her pride in Stella while congratulating her for the milestone. The comedian also advised her adopted daughter to focus on her studies.

Warri Pikin celebrates adopted daughter's matriculation in big way. Photos: @realwarripikin

She wrote:

“A Very Big Congratulations to my daughter @stellaasuoha on her matriculation day ❤️.

Watching you step into this new chapter fills my heart with so much joy and pride. You are growing into such a smart, beautiful, and driven young woman, and this is just the beginning of all God has in store for you.

Congratulations, my love! Keep shining, keep soaring, never forget how much I love you. And most of all CARRY YOUR BOOK FOR HEAD LIKE WHO DEY HAWK AM.❤️😁.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Warri Pikin celebrates adopted daughter’s matriculation

Real Warri Pikin’s big celebration for her adopted daughter, Stella, on her matriculation day, warmed the hearts of many netizens. The video raised reactions from some of them:

Lilianayo_temidoye said:

“Wow congratulations dear ❤️❤️.”

Obitaris101 said:

“God continue to bless you home Anita ❤️.”

Tomike_a said:

“Na Stella dey graduate, na me dey teary🥹 God bless you abundantly @realwarripikin !!!!!! May you and your family reap the fruits of the good seeds you’ve sown in Jesus name ❤️.”

Omuepeme wrote:

“So beautiful 😍😍😍😍 congratulations Stella.”

Officially_cycy wrote:

“Lord put me in a position that I can be someone’s destiny helper . 😍😍😢.”

Firebrand_for_jesus said:

“You are just an Amazing Babe❤️.”

Deerah30 said:

“Congratulations to her 🎉.”

Escak_couture said:

“Yeaaaaaaaaaa congratulations Stella 🎊.”

Officialqueenrita said:

“God bless you Oniovo! This act of kindness is one of the many reasons you cannot escape God's blessings always my sister. Congrats to our daughter!”

Kobiro_socio wrote:

“My baby all grown up 😢❤️.”

Oluwaseunnla_e said:

“Congratulations to your daughter 😍.”

Annarobsincatering_services said:

“Congratulations our daughter!!!! Wow! Nor be small thing!! God bless you immensely darling 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍. Fine babe❤️”

Warri Pikin speaks on her weight loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Real Warri Pikin disclosed the real reason behind her motivation for her weight loss, as she shared a post online.

The comedian shared an old photo of herself with her husband when she was still plus-sized and claimed that it was her motivation.

