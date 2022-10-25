Comic star Real Warri Pikin recently took to her Instagram page with an interesting update for her fans and followers

The media personality was spotted posing alongside her children and she disclosed that they were heading to London

Many were spotted in the comment section gushing over the family, while others wished them a safe trip to their destination

Popular comedian Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin stirred sweet reactions from netizens after sharing an interesting life update with them.

The humour-merchant flooded her page with lovely photos taken at the airport alongside her three children.

Real Warri Pikin and kids fly to London. Photo: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the photos, the comedian disclosed that they were all heading to London.

However, Real Warri Pikin didn’t mention if they are simply going on vacation or if she and her family have also relocated to the UK.

See her post below:

Social media users react

amebomichael said:

"Beautiful family… Safe trip my people."

febidahosa said:

"Is this the first leg of the japa train ride?"

krisasimonye said:

"See you in a bit my people."

s.whyte_official said:

"You are the best mother ever, I love you so much mama.❤️ Don’t worry more success on the way.."

fertilitynaturalherbs said:

"This one wey everyone don go London finish..... Is like na only me remain ooooo safe trip ❤️."

ruth_evioghene_paulbassey said:

"Safe trip sis! Everywhere go marama, everywhere go soft for una like today's bread."

crystalsparkle0 said:

"Your smiles has come to stay. Nothing is taking it away from you. Much love to the family ❤️."

debbie___o said:

"Absolutely love how you take care of your adopted child."

Real Warri Pikin and hubby mark 9th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Real Warri Pikin and her husband were in a celebratory mood as they marked their 9th wedding anniversary.

The comedienne shared some lovely photos of her and her husband looking gorgeous in traditional attires to mark the occasion.

Real Warri Pikin could be seen in the photo beaming with smiles as she struck different poses with her husband. Many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

