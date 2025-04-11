Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo had the attention of many online amid preparations for her daughter’s wedding in Nigeria

The Nollywood star hosted a couple of her friends and colleagues for a praise and celebration night tagged Mother’s Night

Videos online captured various heartwarming moments including the beautiful performance of gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori

Nigerian gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori made it as one of the performers at actress Iyabo Ojo’s Mother’s Night event.

Legit.ng reports that the Nollywood star hosted her female close friends and industry colleagues for a night of praise and celebration in anticipation of her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s wedding in Nigeria.

Adeyinka Alaseyori performs at Iyabo Ojo's Mother's Night ahead of her daughter's wedding. Credit: @adeyinkaalaseyori, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Videos from the star-studded gathering captured heartwarming moments. Adeyinka Alaseyori seneraded the crowd with her indigenous catalogue.

Iyabo Ojo was spotted close to the lyrical evangelist, dishing out fantastic dancing moves to her performances.

All of the attendees who were present at the venue dressed in various attractive white and gold outfits to represent the event's colour.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Iyabo Ojo and Adeyinka Alaseyori

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

igolorealestate said:

"I am happy with the way God used her daughter to bring her so much joy and make her rejoice in the open. God thank you. Mama this joy is forever and nothing will ever corrupt it in Jesus name Amen."

fheyioflagos said:

"Hmmm. Only her knows all she had to endure to get to this stage with those kids. A very strong woman."

baliqis_raji wrote:

"I will not be absent when my children starts to reap all the good things in life ❤️❤️."

adediji_t said:

"She deserves it! Absolutely!!! A Queen who raised her 2 beautiful kids into these mature, well behaved, well mannered and absolutely delightful individuals."

aquaborne_farms wrote:

"She made her mum so proud😍😍. Olorun alaaye majeki iku abi aisan fimi pama lojo ikan rere awon omomi loruko jesu."

proud_wifey001 said:

"By his grace we will all celebrate our children like this and they Will bring us honour and not shame Ijmn this is lovely goosebumps 😍😍😍congrats ma’am."

legallysublime wrote:

"Smart move by her to give it all to God! 🙌🔥🔥 May God see her daughter through in her marriage and make her fruitful round about, in Jesus Name, Amen!"

veevogee said:

"This is what reaping the fruits of your labour looks like. She deserves all the happiness in the world. God bless her. May we all be alive to witness our own day of Joy."

veevogee said:

"This is what reaping the fruits of your labour looks like. She deserves all the happiness in the world. God bless her. May we all be alive to witness our own day of Joy🙏."

ayzne_ said:

Nothing sweeter than seeing a single mum genuinely excited for training her child all by herself you did so well ma’m."

opemi_thrift_wears wrote:

"See all my 32 outside o😂😂😂 he sweet me😍😍 my mother and every good mothers on this planet will live to celebrate and be celebrated over their children ijn."

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Priscilla Ojo and husband's wedding. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo's wedding invite leaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fans were left in awe after seeing the invitation card for Priscilla and Juma Jux's upcoming wedding in Nigeria.

The couple had a grand event in Tanzania, which was graced by some celebrities who followed Iyabo Ojo to the country.

After the invitation card was seen online and the amount they are selling, the aso ebi became a subject of discussion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng