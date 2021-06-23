Popular Nigerian actress and comedian, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, took to social media to show love to her adopted daughter, Stella

Stella recently clocked 16 and Real Warri Pikin made sure it was a memorable occasion for the celebrant

The actress gushed over her teenage daughter and blessed the day she was brought into her home by her birth mother

Much loved Nollywood actress and comedian, Real Warri Pikin, took to her Instagram page to put her beautiful adopted teenage daughter, Stella Asuoha, on display on her birthday.

The beautiful young lady clocked 16 on June 22, 2021, and the comedian made sure to tell the world about it.

Taking to her verified page, Real Warri Pikin shared series of photos of herself with Stella and recounted how she was brought into her home by her birth mother in 2017.

Actress Real Warri Pikin celebrates her adopted daughter, Stella, as she clocks 16.

The comedian blessed the memorable day as she went ahead to celebrate Stella with kind words.

She wrote:

“I Can’t keep Calm. My Daughter from another mother scores 16 years today. STELLA FEDODE ….Now ASUOHA❤️

"God bless the Day my Mom brought you into my home in 2017 I love youuuuuuuu sooooo much❤️ Na once we adopt. #sweet16.”

Not stopping there, the celeb shared an adorable video of the birthday girl and how she was glammed up for her big day.

See the lovely photos and videos below:

See more photos of the beautiful celebrant below:

Fans praise Real Warri Pikin

Fans and colleagues of the actress couldn’t help but gush over the celebrant and how lovely she looked. They also praised her for raising another person’s biological child so well.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Peniel_kendra:

"Thanks for showing other women that you can love and treat another person’s child that stays in your home same way you treat yours....... God bless you."

Cake_n_boxes:

"You are a good woman and for that, you are Gods favorite."

_Eireene:

"God bless you for loving her the way you do.......happy birthday to the beautiful sweet 16."

Zids_emporium:

"Wow, I have always thought she was you biological daughter cos the treatment has alway been the same with the little ones. Thanks for all you do for her. God bless you. Happy birthday beautiful."

Anyisian:

"Happy birthday beautiful..Area thanks for taking care of her like ur own blood.."

Onyifresh:

"I just love the way u allow this girl be , and dress like a teenager she is, not all this ones that will be making kids look like adults in the name of wearing them accessories. Happy birthday sweet 16 continue to stay beautiful and blessed ."

Nice one.

