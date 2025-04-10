Nicole Chikwe revealed that she faced intense public backlash when her relationship with Nigerian rapper Naeto C became public

She admitted that the barrage of negative comments left her grappling with feelings of inadequacy

Despite the rocky start, Nicole shared how she navigated the storm of vitriol, shedding light on the emotional toll it took before she found her footing in the union

On April 9, 2025, Nicole Chikwe, wife of Nigerian hip-hop star Naeto C, laid bare the struggles she endured when their relationship first hit the public eye.

In a candid interview with Afropolitan Podcast, she recounted how the announcement of their romance sparked a wave of criticism from fans and onlookers alike.

The clip, which surfaced via the handle @onejoblessboy, captured Nicole reflecting on how the harsh rhetoric from the public left her reeling, feeling unworthy of the celebrated rapper whose real name is Naetochukwu Chikwe.

Nicole didn’t mince words as she described the onslaught of disapproval that greeted her union with Naeto C. She explained that many Nigerians, who held Naeto in high regard as a beloved figure in the music scene, felt she didn’t measure up.

She said:

"I received a lot of vitriol ... the rhetoric was I was not good enough for everyone’s beloved Naeto C,"

This wave of negativity wasn’t just fleeting noise—it sank deep, shaping how she viewed herself at the start of their marriage.

For a woman stepping into the spotlight alongside a national icon, the pressure was immense, and the comments cut like a knife through the joy of their early days as a couple.

See the video here:

Fans react as Nateo C's wife talks about their marriage

@Nwanne9ja said:

"This is not a good sign when they start seeking for public attention. I anticipate a storm coming, I hope I am wrong"

@Olatu125 replied:

"I didn't see any of these in the blogs though. Maybe it’s all in your mind 🤷🏿‍♂️"

@wilsonakubobi noted:

"U met a man & almost threw your life & education away bcos of him. Dum dum"

@nxxrayn replied:

"I'm 58 seconds into this video and I'll say. I am never going to rate you if you think like this. DROP SCHOOL/ IMPORTANT SH!T BECAUSE YOU WANT RELATIONSHIP WITH MEEE??? unless we're already married and situation requires it tho, but... As how sef?"

@manuelvwede said:

"Very beautiful lady though. I feel the reason she felt unworthy of being with naeto was because he was a star already, she didn't see him grow from his struggling days."

@chibabyoflife said:

"My fellow Ada Owerri😍 I look forward to hearing from our favorite premium pie 🙌"

@ayinke.ade replied:

"There are some journeys only you can know how to navigate."

Naeto C's wife recounts how she survived online trolling

Recall Legit.ng reported that Nicole Chikwe, wife of Nigerian rapper Naeto C, shared an emotional note about her "Finest Babe in Lagos" campaign.

She recounted how she was heavily trolled online for dating the rapper at a young age, with many criticising her appearance.

Nicole revealed that she developed a thick skin over time and eventually embraced her confidence, now proudly married and celebrated.

