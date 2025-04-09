Nigerian singer Davido made headlines recently following the things he said from a recent media appearance

Nigerian artist Davido, aka David Adeleke, has spoken up about his wife Chioma Avril Rowland's significant impact on his career.

Legit.ng reports that the Afrobeats sensation appeared on the US Breakfast Club program.

During his time on the show, the twins dad talked about various parts of his life, including his musical profession, family, children, and his budding marriage to Chioma.

A clip from the viral podcast episode showed the DMW executive discussing his wife's strong influence on him as a person and his businesses as a whole.

The artist claims that his wife means so much to him that he cannot bear the thought of losing her.

"My wife carries so much Grace, I can't afford to offend her," the singer stated.

He further claimed that when he had disagreements with his wife, it affected his business.

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido responded to speculation that he cheated on his wife.

During a media interview on the Breakfast Club podcast, the musician claimed that he did not want to cause trouble and had decided not to cheat on his wife anymore.

One of the show's co-hosts then enquired as to whether he would be interested in marrying a second wife later on. Davido reacted, stating what he had observed regarding polygamous homes in Nigeria.

The 5ive crooner stated that there were always problems in polygamous families, regardless of how comfortable and happy the marriage was. He clarified that it was not something he was suited for.

The co-host disagreed, stating that he did not believe the artist would not be interested in having another wife in the future. Davido reiterated that he does not want trouble.

Davido’s remarks spur reactions online

verachilly_official said:

"That thing is true and I am shocked it’s happening to people too! It’s a Grace from God and that’s when you know that she is your missing ribs because you cannot sleep without your missing ribs."

mbongc2024 wrote:

"This is very normal in couples life when there is true love no one is happy after a fight and nothing goes right for them."

styledbykayla19 said:

"Them no Dey talk this kind talk for this kind place na David Ah."

jaschi_07:

"True. My husband says same thing about me but I no dey see am."

mbongc2024 said:

"This is very normal in couples life when there is true love no one is happy after a fight and nothing goes right for them.."

emenaloschola said:

"Recognise truth when you see one . lesson to men.keep to your wife , expecially when she Carry Grace."

Davido praises Chioma during interview

Legit.ng earlier reported that part of the conversation Davido had with the hosts of The Breakfast Club was about his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The Nigerian Afrobeat singer went on to share beautiful things about her character and how she manages his excesses.

He also commended her for being calm and understanding, rather than choosing to chase clout like most celebrity wives would.

