Radiogad has asked Verydarkman to wade into the DNA saga trailing his friend, Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama

The media personality had called out the businessman and accused him of running away from doing DNA as requested by his alleged baby mama

He shared some details about Cubana Chiefpriest and Verydarkman, however, his fans were not happy about the claim

Destiny Ezeyin, better known as Radiogad has called on social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman to intervene in the DNA saga trailing his friend, Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

The media personality had dragged Cubana Chiefpriest over the paternity mess he is allegedly involved in with Hellen Ati.

In a video made by Radiogad, he asked VDM to ask his friend, Cubana Chiefpriest why he has been allegedly running away from doing the DNA test.

He claimed that VDM was always going after people he has power over. Radiogad also alleged that VDM choses people he fights with.

Radiogad makes claims about Cubana Chiefpriest

Also in the recording, Radiogad claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest's wife was allegedly the person, who made the celebrity bar man, who is his today.

Speaking further, Radiogad alleged that because Cubana Chiefpriest became rich with the help of his wife, he has been afraid of conducting a DNA test.

Radiogad also boldly claimed that the son Hellen Ati allegedly had for the businessman must certainly belong to him.

The media personality shared how such situations are handled abroad. He explained that an investigation would be conducted to ascertain the paternity of the little boy.

Recall that Radiogad had cried out that Cubana Chiefpriest was after him for calling him out over the DNA allegation.

Reactions trail Radiogad's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the media personality. Here are comments below:

@kiss_btc_ commented:

"E be like say you dey mad,who tell you say vdm no tell Cubana chief priest to do the test??go check vdm post before mumu."

@lalah147 reacted:

"Guy you always talk nonsense, who give you that fake info say na him wife make am who him be. I sabi doro, but you sabi am as chief priest from day one he has always been a big boy and blessed child. Stop saying what you don’t know am warning you."

@asa_gabi wrote:

"I like as God share problems give everybody."

@charitynelson79 shared:

"Pls pls pls don't call VDM name here. Na family matter."

@sikabebasbbgh stated:

"Stupid fool. VDM attacks with proof and I remember he did asked CP to do the needful in one of his previous post about this situation. Stop chasing clout."

@stephaniecomedy shared:

"Why u Dey bring VDM inside ode mumu."

@eni_unique shared:

"See as u dey call vdm asif u dey involke in spirit."

VDM regains freedom

Legit.ng had reported that VDM became a free man again after spending four weeks in detention.

He was arrested as a result of his utterances online, and his friends went to welcome him back home.

