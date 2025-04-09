Radiogad has reshared an animated video of him with Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama

The media personality's post comes after he leaked his private conversation with Cubana Chiefpriest

Radiogad also continued to drum support for Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama amid her DNA dispute with the celebrity barman

The drama between Destiny Ezeyim, better known as Radiogad, and Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest appears not to be ending anytime soon has continue as the social media commentator has once again tackled the celebrity barman.

Recall that Radiogad's involvement in Hellen Ati's DNA dispute with Chiefpriest, triggered a response from the celebrity barman.

Radiogad shares cartoon of DNA talk with Chiefpriest and alleged baby mama. Credit: radiogad

Chiefpriest hurled insulting words at Radiogad, adding that he had crossed the line. He also vowed to make an example of him for attempting to taint his image.

Radiogad continues to support Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama

Despite Chiefpriest's threat, Radiogad showed support for Hellen as he recently shared an animation of him with the celebrity barman and his alleged baby mama having a conversation about a DNA test.

Radiogad also advised Chiefpriest to do the needful, by conducting a DNA test on his alleged child with the Kenyan woman.

Radiogad taunt Cubana Chiefpriest amid DNA dispute with Hellen Ati. Credit: radiogad

"Cubana Chief Priest do the needful. Omo, my voice dey give me joy , Cubana Chief priest you gonna learn, DNA awaits you; I be social media police , you can’t escape this," Radiogad wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the animation Radiogad shared below:

In related news, Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Hellen Ati had also reported Chiefpriest to Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, urging him to intervene in her paternity dispute with a socialite.

Reactions trail Radiogad's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the animated clip of Cubana Chiefpriest, his alleged baby mama and Radiogad. Read the comments below:

_prettyesther1 reacted

"He say na AKA belle na water."

kingwestly94 wrote:

"Let her go and take care of her child let the man be."

hindatu88 commented:

"May be na your child who knows."

anitasoki said:

"Hahaha wetin be dis."

supremetouch_pgl wrote:

"You derived joy in causing others pain just to gain social media glory but always remember that whatever that goes up must come down someday."

chibuzor5592 said:

"Big bros , no jump on this case na, abeg."

chizzy_jeny reacted:

"Don't over do ooh Mr."

lolosteve1 reacted:

"Stop disgracing urself n calling out CP , all side cuics gonna learn the hard way..and sadly u be Igbo man una go dey disgrace Una self up n down."

cruisenation009 said:

"This cartoon too fine to be Chiefpriest na, that guy worwor die make we no lie."

adewoyealice wrote:

"Abi radiogad is interested in Hellen nii."

ada_ugoson said:

"Na your mama and baby mama wey Dey Enugu state I Dey pity. Because the fit carry your mama or your papa!"

CP's alleged baby mama requests DNA test

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama reignited another drama with him.

She accused him of lying that he does not have children in Malaysia and demanded that a DNA test be conducted on her two-year-old son.

Hellen alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest was married in Malaysia, spurring massive reactions from netizens.

