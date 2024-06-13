VDM has finally regained his freedom a day after he was re-detained in prison, the activist had spent four weeks in detention

In the video, he was sighted in the company of friends, who were celebrating the good news about his release

Tunde Ednut also took to social media to announce the good news, as he welcomed him back from prison

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman has been released from detention after four weeks.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman was sent back to prison after fans were happy that he had met his bail condition.

In the video posted by his friend, Tunde Ednut, VDM was seen walking majestically from the court premises as his friends joined in celebrating his freedom.

Verydarkman regains freedom. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Tunde Ednut welcomes VDM

In the caption of his post, the blogger asked his fans to welcome him back and also requested for a love emoji to celebrate the moment.

The recording also captured how his friends danced, and hailed him as he smiled at them while walking home.

Recall that Blessing CEO had called out Tunde Ednut and accused him of using the activist to instigate hate.

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ednut about VMD. Here are some of the comments below:

"If you’re not happy about it say hi."

"He’s going back soon."

"VDM, some girls are saying if a man doesn't have 20M, he doesn't deserve love. Can you imagine?"

"Welcome back."

"If you're happy for VDM release ."

"Am in Abuja where can I meet him I want to hug him."

"I see how @dkokopee has been standing back to back for @verydarkblackman that's a real friend, even against all odds."

"Glad you’re out but please stay out of trouble for now."

