Radiogad has reacted to the video shared by Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama, Hellen Ati about the businessman

Hellen Ati had alleged Cubana Chiefpriest and accused him of stealing her star and using it for his gain

Reacting to it, Radiogad blasted Cubana Chiefpriest and called him several names in a video, he also dragged Davido to the saga

Media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, better known as Radiogad, has waded into the drama surrounding Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest and his allegedly babymama, Hellen Ati.

Legit.ng had reported that Ati had shared a video and alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest stole her star for his own use. She also claimed that it was the reason things have not been going well with her.

In a video shared by Radiogad, he blasted Cubana Chiefpriest and called him a greedy and selfish man. He also called him belle na water.

According to him, he should take responsibly of his son because the boy looks so much like him. He reminded him that there was karma, and it would catch up with him.

Radiogad dragged Davido into the case and asked him to speak with his friend to come to Hellen Ati's aid.

Radiogad blames Cubana Chiefpriest

In the recording, Radiogad affirmed that Cubana Chiefpriest should be blamed because he did not use protection before sleeping with Hellen.

The broadcaster also called Cubana Chiefpriest a shameless man, who does not have conscience.

Radiogad remarked that even if the businessmen does want the child, he can still adopt him and be taking care of him.

The media personality warned Cubana Chiefpriest to take responsibility of his son. He noted that she has been calling him for a DNA test, but he refused to do it.

Recall that Radiogad had supported Cubana Chiefpriest after he released his hit song.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Radiogad's video

Nigerians have reacted to the video shared by the media personality. Here are some comments here:

@mr_porsche1 stated:

"This thing don too much. There’s nothing nobody fit tell me again na CP give that girl belle and that pikin na CP own. Na only woman knows who give am belle, if the woman is lying she no go keep on putting pressure on this matter. I no go use the word alegedly again because e don Dey clear to us say that woman is not lying again."

@dicksonnsleek said:

"I see say na asylum you do there bcuz any day you enter Naija dem go look for you oo how you take the call chief priest for this matter without prove….get sense oo."

@natasha_eseogheneblissfull commented:

"Belle na water very wahala human being."

@euchariaduru shared:

"God bless you. Do the needful that innocent child does not deserve this, only your inner person knows the truth, do DNA and put an end to all these."

@mercicollett wrote:

"Whoever says the child does not belong to CP is just being illogical I swear."

@backup_melons48 said:

"Infact the lady's disrespect is way too much and I pray CP never reply her."

Radiogad drags Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Radiogad shared his grievance with Yul Edochie over his decision to take another wife.

Radiogad made certain claims about Edochie's career and warned him of the consequences if he proceeded with the relationship.

