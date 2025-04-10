Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, arrived in Ghana to participate in an event hosted by Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale

Peller was greeted at Kotoka International Airport by the Shaxi team, Shatta Wale’s ride-hailing service crew, alongside enthusiastic fans

Upon arrival, Peller was captured on video shouting praises for Shatta Wale, calling him the biggest artiste in Ghana

On April 10, 2025, the atmosphere at Kotoka International Airport in Accra was charged with excitement as Nigerian content creator Peller stepped off the plane.

The TikTok star, known for his humorous and engaging online presence, had arrived in Ghana for a much-anticipated event with Shatta Wale, the self-proclaimed Dancehall King.

The event, held on the same day, was confirmed through posts on X, where fans and observers shared videos and updates of Peller’s arrival.

The Shaxi team, representing Shatta Wale’s ride-hailing business, led the welcome party, joined by a lively crowd of supporters waving signs and chanting in unison.

This warm reception reflected the growing bond between Nigerian and Ghanaian entertainment scenes.

See the video here:

Fans react to Peller's warm welcome in Ghana

@iamtife_xx replied:

"Peller is now a Ghanachian abi how we go take talk ham 😂😂the love is too massive abeg❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@djreeves_uk8701 said:

"When mercy speaks, Judgem£nt is cancelled and when Grace speaks, Protocol is Broken, Mercy and Grace Shall Speak for you y’all today .❤️❤️✌🏾"

@inioluwa959 commented:

"The love is spreading😂😍Peller and vibes na 5 &6😂"

@omida_ayinke noted:

"God grace will never stop in your life, and in life's of my children too, in"

@big_topic12 replied:

"Who noticed that Pellar corrected him self immediately he said Ghana must go ???😂😂😂"

@ayanfeo0603 said:

"See as I Dey smile as if am present with u😂😂😂 Ogo mi Ride on baby 😂😂"

@henni_wealth replied:

"U don start😂😂 Ghana must go😂😂 ghana must never go🥰🥰🥰"

@queen__adexlomo said:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 most not go again oooo😂😂😂😂😂"

@gabbiebyk commented:

"We will show you love more than Nigeria does.. because you landed in the real King's hands @shattawalenima ...#forgetEFO 😂😂"

tesco_2026 replied:

"@peller089 you see i go later swear for you Jarvis go post you go rush out for story still help get like repost for TikTok she no even do like say you dey exist in Ghana can you see your life people don already talk am say she go dey do competition with you this is example why can’t she support you the way you do 😢😢"

@vawu.lence247 replied:

"So this is the Ghana is not even more beautiful than Nigeria is the best hahaha😂"

@comfortbelindat said:

"Ghana loves you OGO. You're always welcome to the motherland. Trust Ghana for a warm welcome and VIP treatment at all times 🇬🇭🇬🇭"

Peller gifts man N1m to buy dispatch bike

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nigerian TikTok star Peller showed kindness to a man in need during a live stream.

The man, who expressed his need for a dispatch bike to work as a delivery man, received N1 million from Peller.

His heartfelt reaction warmed the hearts of many viewers, who were moved by the gesture.

